Alzprotect Awarded a Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance Small Molecule Parkinson’s Disease Program
Alzprotect, a French biopharmaceutical company has been awarded a USD $338,000 grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF)
We are very proud of the recognition of our preliminary research advances in Parkinson’s and of the potential of our lead compound AZP2006 based on progranulin modulation.”LOOS, HAUTS DE FRANCE, FRANCE, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzprotect, a French biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of new therapeutic solutions in the neurodegenerative diseases area, today announced it has been awarded a USD $338,000 grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to develop the first-in-class brain penetrant small molecule targeting Progranulin (PGRN) in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
— Phil Verwaerde, PhD, CEO
This grant will further expand Alzprotect’s research efforts to develop AZP2006 (INN Ezeprogind) into a new therapeutic area: Parkinson's disease (PD), with a focus on the GBA1 mutation-associated with Parkinson's disease (PD/GBA1). The grant will fund an early-stage program at Alzprotect to study the effects of AZP2006 in models of PD based on loss of function from preliminary results and a strong rationale. The objectives are to investigate the target engagement of AZP2006 and to perform a proof-of-concept (POC) study in an animal model of PD/GBA1.
Dr. Noelle Callizot, CSO declared: “We are pleased and very proud to have the scientific and financial support of the MJFF. The novel mode of action of AZP2006 involving the lysosome and progranulin allows us to consider the development of AZP2006 in PD/GBA1 patients. The excellent safety profile of AZP2006 makes it a promising candidate drug for these patients. We thank MJFF for its financial assistance in contributing to the achievement of our research goals.”
Dr. Philippe Verwaerde, President and CEO of Alzprotect, said, " We are very proud of the recognition of our preliminary research advances in Parkinson’s and of the potential of our lead compound AZP2006 based on progranulin modulation. This research progress is materialized today by this grant from the Foundation.”
About the Phase 2a study with EZEPROGIND in PSP
The primary objective of this clinical trial is to evaluate the tolerability of the product in PSP patients; to strengthen the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data of the product after 3 month-treatment; and to evaluate the impact of the treatment on the disease’s markers (more than 20 of them, targeting inflammation and neurodegeneration). This Phase 2a study is expected to be completed by July 2022 with top-line results published in Q3 2022. As part of the trial, 36 PSP patients receive a placebo or one of two EZEPROGIND doses which are administered orally for 3 months, followed by a 3-month observation period. Efficacy endpoints include PK/PD evaluation of AZP2006 in patients, biomarker data across a panel of chosen biomarkers, and evaluating four-different PSP rating scales to be used in subsequent and registrational trials.
About Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
PSP is a tauopathy with predominant accumulation of Tau isoforms with four repeat motifs (4R). It is characterized by neurofibrillary degeneration and neuronal loss in the brainstem, basal ganglia, frontal motor and associative cortex. The disease causes brainstem damage that progressively affects balance, vision, mobility, swallowing and speech. The number of PSP cases in Europe and the United States is estimated at 30,000 and 25,000, respectively. The average life expectancy of PSP patients ranges from 5 to 7 years.
About Alzprotect
Alzprotect imagines and develops therapeutic solutions to slow down or stop neurodegenerative diseases and restore patients’ brain capacity. Founded in 2007, Alzprotect is a French Lille-based company created by Dr. André Delacourte, one of the pioneers of research on Alzheimer's disease, and Dr. Patricia Melnyk, expert in medicinal chemistry, in collaboration with Lille 2 University and INSERM. The company employs 8 people and is supported by BPI France, the National Research Agency, Eurasanté and Xerys Invest. Alzprotect is committed to the development of innovative therapeutic solutions in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. Alzprotect has 4 international patent families covering the medicines it develops and their indications worldwide.
For more information: http://www.Alzprotect.com/en
About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors, and volunteers. In addition to funding $1.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open-access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events, and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org,
Philippe Verwaerde
Alzprotect
