Alzprotect strengthens its Board of Directors with the arrival of Dr. John Tchelingerian
ALZPROTECT, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, announced Dr. John Tchelingerian has joined the Board of Directors of Alzprotect. Alzprotect is financed by the Xerys Funds
— Phil Verwaerde, CEO,
Dr John Tchelingerian is a serial entrepreneur in life sciences. As a veteran of the industry, he co-founded and/or lead several biotech companies as CEO or Chairman & CEO. He raised a total of over €200 million of funding during his career and achieved together with his teams to bring five drug candidates from research to the clinics (up to phase IIb/III) and realized several international pharmaceuticals partnering and M&A deals. He is currently the Managing Partner and co-founder of two specialized strategic advisory firms, The Connecting Architects and Silver Ocean Ventures and Chairman of Pan-Cancer T’s Supervisory Board. He is a PhD graduate in Neurosciences from Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris.
Dr. John Tchelingerian commented: « I am delighted joining the board of Alzprotect as a Director to contribute to the company’s growth and its success. The company has made remarkable progress since the first time I met Philippe and his team a few years ago. I am convinced that Alzprotect will be a game changer in the field of PSP with its drug-candidate AZP-2006, currently in phase 2a clinical trials in Europe. »
Dr Philippe Verwaerde, President of Alzprotect, declared: "John's profile and experience are valuable assets to strengthen our board of directors on the eve of a strategic inflection point and a rise in development of Ezeprogind / AZP2006 "
About Alzprotect
Alzprotect imagines and develops therapeutic solutions to slow down or stop neurodegenerative diseases and restore patients’ brain capacity. Founded in 2007, Alzprotect is a French Lille-based company created by Dr. André Delacourte, one of the pioneers of research on Alzheimer's disease, and Dr. Patricia Melnyk, expert in medicinal chemistry, in collaboration with University of Lille and Inserm. The company employs 8 people and is supported by BPI France, the National Research Agency and Eurasanté. Alzprotect is committed to the development of innovative therapeutic solutions in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. Alzprotect has rights in 6 international patent families covering the medicines it develops and their indications worldwide. Alzprotect is supported by the XERYS funds since December 2017. For more information: http://www.alzprotect.com/en – page LinkedIn – corporate video - Ezeprogind MOA video
About Xerys Gestion
Xerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare & Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies. As such, Xerys Gestion supports companies in industries undergoing major transformation to address economic, environmental, and societal challenges that have great ambitions for their growth and international expansion. In its market, Xerys Gestion stands out as much for its modus operandi and the strategic and operational support it provides to portfolio companies, as for the range of à la carte investment opportunities offered to investors and the firm’s close relations with them, or its sector-based approach. Lastly, Xerys Gestion has considerable sector expertise, bolstered by a strategic committee made up of recognized specialists and experts in key sectors. Xerys Gestion manages more than 200 million euros in assets, with a portfolio of nine holdings. For more information : www.xerys.com or LinkedIn @Xerys.
About EZEPROGIND (AZP2006)
Alzprotect is developing a drug candidate, EZEPROGIND, whose mode of action, acting on Progranulin secretion, is clearly different from other products developed in the past 15 years by the pharmaceutical industry. EZEPROGIND, which is kicking off phase 2a trials, is a bioavailable neurotrophic inducer. Unlike most products developed by the competition, EZEPROGIND targets all causes of neurodegeneration and is not only aiming at markers such as Abeta protein or Tau protein. EZEPROGIND has obtained the status of "orphan drug" in Europe (European Medicines Agency) and in the United States (Food and Drug Administration) in the indication of PSP. It was tested on 88 healthy human subjects throughout three phase 1 clinical trials and has demonstrated excellent tolerability, with no adverse effects.
About neurodegenerative diseases such as PSP and Alzheimer’s disease
PSP is a tauopathy with predominant accumulation of Tau isoforms with four repeat motifs (4R). It is characterized by neurofibrillary degeneration and neuronal loss in the brainstem, basal ganglia, frontal motor and associative cortex. The disease causes brainstem damage that progressively affects balance, vision, mobility, swallowing and speech. The number of PSP cases in Europe and the United States is estimated at 30,000 and 25,000, respectively. The average life expectancy of PSP patients ranges from 5 to 7 years.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia with an estimated 47 million patients worldwide in 2017, a figure that should increase to 75 million by 2030 or 132 million by 2050, according to the 2017 World Alzheimer Report. The pharmacological targets are Abeta protein, Tau protein and neuroinflammation.
