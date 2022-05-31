OOm Named As One Of Clutch’s Top 100 Companies for Fast Growth in 2022
OOm, a digital agency, has been identified by Clutch as one of the top 100 Fast Growth Companies for 2022. Find out more about how OOm received this glory here.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore, on April 11, 2022, Clutch announced the top 100 companies for fast and sustained growth in 2022—and OOm, one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore, has received a spot for its excellent performance and service in Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising strategy.
With the #62 and #63 spots on the Top 100 list and a staggering growth rate of 100.91% and 236.79%, OOm has become the highest ranking B2B Service Provider in Singapore that has joined the top 100 companies for Sustained & Fast Growth in 2022.
That also means OOm took the top spot amongst other digital marketing agencies, officially becoming the fastest-growing digital marketing agency in the country, specifically in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising strategy.
Speaking about this recent achievement, CEO and co-founder of OOm, Ian Cheow, said, “We are honoured and delighted to be featured in Clutch’s 2022 list. Not only does it showcase our competence and capabilities as a digital marketing agency, it also emphasises our ability to adapt and thrive in unforeseen circumstances such as a global pandemic.''
The new list that Clutch has released this year provides a spotlight on the world’s B2B Service Providers for Sustained & Fast Growth in 2022. Clutch is a leading B2B ratings and reviews firm for IT, marketing, and business service providers based in Washington D.C that has been providing market insight to guide businesses, which B2B service providers they should partner with to resolve their needs.
This year, Clutch has selected the top 100 sustained-growth companies from various countries across the globe like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, Singapore, and many more, based on absolute revenue sustained growth rate from 2018 to 2021 and absolute revenue fast growth rate from 2020 to 2021.
Search engine optimisation (SEO), web development, public relations, call centre services, and other services are among the fast-growing leaders' fortes.
Mobile app development, IT managed services, branding, and other services are among the services offered by the organisations on the list of companies with sustained growth.
“The Clutch 100 growth lists are meant to highlight the top service providers based on their growth during a challenging period,” said Aaron Morales, Clutch Customer Success Manager. Despite the challenges that the ongoing health crisis has brought, the B2B companies mentioned on the list were able to move forward and grow.
Clutch has reviewed and included B2B Service Providers that have shown sustainability and ability to grow despite the current situation. “The leaders are recognised because of their ability to work through adversity, willingness to participate, and commitment to their clients,” Aaron Morales added.
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵’𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗕𝟮𝗕 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 & 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗢𝗺?
Even though OOm has only entered the list for the first time as one of the top B2B Service Providers for Sustained & Fast Growth this 2022, the company has won other Clutch awards and in the past few years. Gaining this recognition only shows how much this digital agency has worked hard to achieve this.
OOm is honoured to be recognised as one of the most successful companies and to be featured among the top B2B service providers in the world. An award-winning digital marketing agency since 2006, OOm continues to help businesses increase their brand awareness, widen their customer base, and strengthen their online presence.
𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 & 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝟮𝗕 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀
While the companies listed on The Clutch’s Top B2B Service Providers for Sustained & Fast Growth for 2022 are skilled in a variety of services, they all possess two factors that stood out and became the primary contributors to sustained and fast growth:
1. Small Steps Matter
This achievement that the top 100 B2B Service Providers have earned does not happen overnight. They were able to gain the spot they have right now because of the time and hard work that they have to spend perfecting and performing the craft they have high skills and experience.
In the case of OOm, this digital agency provides affordable services and helps clients reach their goals. They avoid making false promises and are transparent in giving their clients solutions to their concerns.
2. Smart Investment Can Make A Difference
Whether investing in new tools, equipment or talented employees, these small investments can make a difference in providing quality services to clients. For OOm, they continue to hire new talents that will contribute to achieving the company’s goals, which is to increase customer satisfaction and business performance. This recognition is not a sweet taste of victory but a great motivation to strive harder and do better than ever before.
Wyvan Xu, the company's COO and co-founder, also reflected on the company's success. “Being able to grow and sustain that growth in tough times takes incredible commitment and determination. These are the qualities we believe we possess. Apart from fuelling our own success, we also helped our clients achieve their campaign and revenue goals. We are glad that Clutch recognised this.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗢𝗺
Since 2006, OOm has been one of the leading e-commerce and digital marketing agencies that have won several awards. Besides becoming a 2022 Premier Google Partner that places OOm within the top 3% of Google's Singapore partners, OOm has become a pre-approved PSG vendor for digital marketing and e-commerce development solutions.
OOm also has offices and teams of highly-skilled marketers in China, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, which helps them develop an international point of view when it comes to digital marketing and think of better strategies for raising brand awareness and online presence.
Business owners looking for experts to help them with their digital marketing needs like PPC can rest assured that OOm will use a customer-first approach to precisely give them what they need to meet their objectives.
