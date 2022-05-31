Soaring Demand For Privacy As Sunshine Coast Property Surges
Business is blooming for wholesale nurseries providing peace and privacy
We are seeing far more emphasis on peace, privacy and security from people undertaking projects at home and from developers incorporating screening plants in property design”VALDORA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Sunshine Coast’s population exploding and predicted to continue to grow by an extra city bigger than Noosa on top of current projections, residents are increasingly seeking solutions for peace and privacy at home.
The Coast could see 3500 new units built each year according to a property market report, highlighting the growing necessity for Sunshine Coast residents to cope with living in closer proximity.
The Sunshine Coast Property Market Update 2022 analysis by Direct Collective refers to a huge increase in townhouses, apartments, duplexes, and secondary dwellings.
Householders are turning to screening and hedging plants to create peace and privacy, add value, and even reduce energy costs.
Residents’ response is causing wholesale nurseries to forecast shortages of popular species.
“We are seeing far more emphasis on peace, privacy and security from people undertaking projects at home and from developers incorporating screening plants in property design” reports Ed Wright, proprietor of Bamboo Park organic farm and wholesale nursery on the Sunshine Coast, adding,
“We are supplying landscapers, retail nurseries, developers and acreage owners with bamboos, natives, and tropicals, specialising in effective screening - and see huge demand for instant privacy.
"Our full height bamboo sales have been around five times greater than this time last year - often in response to secondary dwellings and 'granny flats' built near boundaries and actually overlooking private gardens.”
Like many other industries, the gardening industry has supply constraints, Wright says, adding,
“We grow a lot of bamboo and other plants ourselves, with more than 2,000 bamboo plants across many different species. We foresee supply shortages of the most popular species, and now’s the time to get plants in the ground.”
The population of the Sunshine Coast is forecast to grow to 520,000 people by 2041, with an expected additional 217,230 dwellings according to Sunshine Coast Council. The latest property report predicts a population in 20 years of at least 580,00 residents.
There’s concern whether the gardening industry can keep pace with demand.
The many benefits of using screening plants as a natural barrier for peace and privacy include reducing neighbourhood disturbance, and removing visible eyesores. Screening plants also provide a property with shade, enhance growing conditions for other plants, bring benefits for wildlife, and contribute to carbon sequestration.
With land prices in some areas of South East Queensland up by almost 30 per cent, according to residential property fund Oliver Hume, good landscaping can add hundreds of thousands of dollars to a property’s value.
There can be immediate benefits of a well-designed garden with screening hedges, shade trees and landscaping. The right planting by windows which would otherwise be exposed to direct sunlight has been shown to decrease the need for home heating and air conditioning by up to 20 per cent.
In addition to adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the value of a property, well-planned and maintained gardens become more beautiful - and valuable - as they mature.
Landscaping is one of the few home improvements with a triple benefit of immediately improving quality of life, adding value to a property, and actually seeing an increase in value over time.
According to research, good landscaping can add up to 28 per cent to a home's overall value, says landscape economist John Harris.
Multi-award winning landscape gardener Paal Grant emphasises the use of bamboo and other screening plants: “Bamboo for double storey or three storey houses are nice. Native lilly pilly hedges are great too. Natives in general usually grow a lot quicker in our conditions than other plants. Bamboo is really fast too, and creepers are good for walls.”
