2021 Queensland State Championships At The Sunshine Coast
Elite athletes compete in State Championships this weekend at Flow Bouldering Forest Glen Sunshine Coast
Queensland’s State Championships For New Olympic Sport At The Sunshine Coast’s Premium Bouldering Gym
We are super excited to be holding the Queensland State Boulder Titles competition with Sport Climbing Queensland at Flow Bouldering. It will be a solid weekend full of epic sends and good vibes”FOREST GLEN, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-level athletes from across Australia descend on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.
— James Hembury, General Manager of Flow Bouldering
Sports Climbing is one of the fastest-growing sports in Australia and is included in the Olympic programme in 2021, for the first time.
The 2021 State Open Boulder Titles championship, at Flow Bouldering Forest Glen, decides which athletes qualify for the 2021 Australian Boulder Nationals. This championship event is this weekend, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th of May.
Olympic-quality climbing features among the active things to do on the Sunshine Coast at rock climbing gym Flow Bouldering, Forest Glen.
The number of registered competitive climbers has tripled in recent years, with the sport steadily growing at competitive and amateur levels.
In sport climbing, athletes compete in three disciplines including bouldering, where athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will be challenged to complete three bouldering problems each within 4 minutes of time, armed with only their rock climbing shoes and chalk.
The 2021 State Open Boulder Titles is the championship event deciding which athletes qualify for the 2021 Australian Boulder Nationals.
And it’s all happening this weekend, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th of May, at the Sunshine Coast’s new premium bouldering gym Flow Bouldering, Forest Glen.
Doors open 8am to 6pm for spectators and competitors, with Finals starting at 1.30pm on each day of the weekend.
“We are excited to welcome local, interstate and international athletes to Flow Bouldering for the State Championships here on the Sunshine Coast this weekend” says Angel Freeman, partner and Operations Manager at Flow.
Interstate competitors are allowed to compete and are eligible for ranking points and prizes, but are not eligible for the State title status.
Overseas guest competitors are also allowed to compete and eligible for prizes, but are not entitled to Titles, Ranking points, and Medals.
Competitors in Open A - the highest level of competition, open to competitors born 2004 or earlier - qualify in a World Cup format with the top male and female competitors going on to compete in a World Cup Final.
The Judging Panel includes Sian Spencer, Jury President and Vice President of Sport Climbing Australia, and Head Judge Susan Botting.
The Sunshine Coast’s only premium climbing gym, Flow Bouldering, has a floor size of more than 1,000 square metres, located in a huge and airy warehouse at Forest Glen, two minutes from the M1 (Bruce Highway) and Route 8 (Maroochydore Road).
The Flow team spent three years designing the space, the climbing walls, and all the facilities. The high-end climbing walls are designed and built by renowned Brisbane-based climbing company ICP. There are more than 340 m2 of climbing challenges - plus the addition of unlimited routes on the Olympic-level Kilter Board training equipment.
Flow is operated by Sunshine Coast locals James Hembury along with partner and Operations Manager Angel Freeman.
This vibrant community hub provides fitness and mental health, a great social network, plus first-rate coffee and food. Fans of this new business and fitness centre comprise a mix of local residents and people who visit the Sunshine Coast.
“We are super excited to be holding the Queensland State Boulder Titles competition with Sport Climbing Queensland at Flow Bouldering. It will be a solid weekend full of epic sends and good vibes” said James Hembury, General Manager of Flow Bouldering, adding,
“There will be food & drinks available, sponsor market stalls with all the goods, and outstanding athletes in action!”
Flow Bouldering provides world-class sports and exercise to the Sunshine Coast, recognised by Sport Climbing Australia who selected the professional premium boulder gym to host this weekend’s prestigious event.
Entry is free for spectators and the event promises to provide a unique viewing of elite athletes at Australia’s newest bouldering gym.
Flow Bouldering, 1/5 Cedarbrook Drive, Forest Glen, 4556. Phone 0410 942 426.
Connect at www.flowbouldering.com.au, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlowClimbingAut, on Instagram @flow_climbing_australia https://www.instagram.com/flow_climbing_australia.
Angela Wright MBE
Flow Bouldering
+61 411 827 702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook