2022 Queensland State Championships at the Sunshine Coast

Queensland’s State Championships Olympic-Qualifier At The Sunshine Coast’s Premium Bouldering Gym this Weekend
High-level athletes from across Australia are descending on the Sunshine Coast this weekend, May 7th-8th.
The 2022 Queensland Open Boulder Titles is the championship event deciding who qualifies for the 2022 Australian Boulder Nationals, and subsequently the World Cup and eventually the Olympics.
More than 100 athletes will be competing for the title of 2022 Queensland Boulder Champion, at the Sunshine Coast's premium Flow Bouldering climbing gym, in Forest Glen.
Sports Climbing is one of the fastest-growing sports at competitive and amateur levels. Especially with it's new status as an Olympic event.
The Open B and Masters events take place on Saturday. The grand finale is on Sunday with the Open A competition.
Doors open at 7am till 8pm for spectators and competitors.
The fast-moving event sees top climbing athletes compete across a variety of climbing styles.
Qualifying rounds consist of five boulder problems with fiv minutes on each problem.
The top six male and female competitors move on to Finals. Finalists compete across four boulder problems with a shorter time of four minutes on each problem.
“We're excited to once again welcome local, interstate and international athletes to Flow Bouldering for the State Championships here on the Sunshine Coast this weekend” says Angel Freeman, partner and Operations Manager at Flow.
Interstate competitors are allowed to compete and are eligible for ranking points and prizes, but are not eligible for the State title status.
Overseas guest competitors are also allowed to compete and are eligible for prizes, but cannot rank for Titles, Ranking points, and Medals.
Competitors in Open A - the highest level of competition, open to competitors born 2004 or earlier - qualify in a World Cup format with the top male and female competitors going on to compete in a World Cup style Final.
The Sunshine Coast’s premium climbing gym, Flow Bouldering, has a floor size of more than 1,000 square metres, located in a huge and airy warehouse at Forest Glen, two minutes from the M1 (Bruce Highway) and Route 8 (Maroochydore Road).
The Flow team spent three years designing the space, the climbing walls and all the facilities. The high-end climbing walls are designed and built by renowned Brisbane-based climbing company ICP. There are more than 340 m2 of climbing challenges - plus the addition of unlimited routes on the world-renowned Kilter Board training equipment.
Flow is operated by internationally-experienced climbers James Hembury with partner and Operations Manager Angel Freeman, both of whom are Sunshine Coast locals.
This vibrant community hub provides fitness and mental health, a great social network, plus local favourite Guru Life coffee and food.
“We are excited to again host the Queensland State Boulder Titles competition at Flow Bouldering. It will be a solid weekend full of epic sends and outstanding athletes, here on the Sunshine Coast!” said James Hembury, General Manager of Flow Bouldering, adding,
“There will be food & drinks available, sponsor stalls with all the goods.”
Flow Bouldering provides world-class sports and exercise to the Sunshine Coast, recognised by Sport Climbing Australia who selected the professional premium boulder gym to host the State's most prestigious event for two years running.
Entry is free for spectators and the event promises to provide a unique viewing of elite athletes at one of Australia’s top bouldering gyms.
Flow Bouldering, 1/5 Cedarbrook Drive, Forest Glen, 4556. Phone 07 5234 8078.
Connect at www.flowbouldering.com.au, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlowBouldering, on Instagram @flow_bouldering https://www.instagram.com/flow_bouldering.
