Save My Freedom Movement Featured at The Defend Your Voice Virtual Summit June 4, 2022

Defend Your Voice Virtual Summit June 4 @ 6pm ET

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save my Freedom Movement founder Michele Swinick will host a portion of the Free "Defend Your Voice" virtual summit with a multitude of other conservative influencers. The summit, organized by Defend Our Union, will take place Saturday, June 4, at 6 pm Eastern, and will feature 2000 Mules producer Dinesh D’Souza, Mike Lindell, Clay Clark, Mel K, Leigh Dundas, Kevin Sorbo, Matt & Joy Thayer, and more.

“The Save My Freedom Movement is honored to be represented at such an important event,” commented Swinick. “This is our moment to shine, and it is more important than ever that we are uniting to spread our message. This is truly our Joshua Moment - we are called to be strong and courageous, and there has never been a more crucial moment for us to find that courage.”

Swinick is no stranger to bringing people together under the message of courage. Her Everything Home Talk Radio Show has been on air since 2018, providing its audience with insightful, thought-provoking expertise from leaders across all industries. Due to popular demand, a TV Show was added in January of 2022. Now, her latest project will be featured at the Defend Your Voice summit, equipping Conservatives with tools and information to fight the coordinated media attacks on traditional American values.

The Save My Freedom Movement is an all-in-one resource platform that brings together like-minded small business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, community leaders, organizations, groups, media & purpose-driven people. Its mission is to empower people to meet like-minded conservatives, support pro-freedom businesses, and learn tips and Take Action Items from industry experts. The collaboration with Defend Your Voice allows the Save My Freedom Movement to reach an even wider audience, equipping more Americans with the resources and support they need to find their Joshua Moment.

JOSHUA 1:5-9 "This is my command – be strong & courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

