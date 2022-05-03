Award-Winning Filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza Featured On The Everything Home Talk Show
D’Souza to talk election fraud and promote his latest film ‘2000 Mules’ with Michele Swinick
Dinesh has done so much to expose the hidden agenda of the Left and promote patriotism in this country. Now, he’s working tirelessly to investigate & expose the rampant fraud behind the 2020 election.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 6th, award-winning filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza will make his debut on The Everything Home Talk Show with Michele Swinick ahead of his appearance at the Arizona Lincoln Club on May 21st. He will also debut his new movie, 2000 Mules, in Phoenix on May 22nd.
— Michele Swinick - Host & Founder of Everything Home
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dinesh D’Souza,” said Swinick. “Mr. D’Souza has done so much to expose the hidden agenda of the Left and promote patriotism in this country. Now, he’s working tirelessly to investigate and expose the rampant fraud behind the 2020 election. Here at Everything Home, we’re proud to be advancing that same movement, and we are so excited to play a part in spreading Mr. D’Souza’s message far and wide.”
In addition to D’Souza, Swinick’s upcoming guests will include prophetess and author Sheila Holm, Brannon Howse, Co-Founder of Lindell TV and Host on FrankSpeech.com, and Catherine Engelbrecht, Founder of True The Vote, among many others.
D’Souza’s latest movie, 2000 Mules is a bombshell documentary that dives deep into the 2020 election and the steps that were taken via mail-in ballots to sway the results. It can be seen in theatres nationwide, May 2nd and 4th and premieres virtually May 7th. For more information visit: www.2000Mules.com
His interview will add to a long list of star-studded conversations on the show. Swinick has hosted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kash Patel, Former DOD Chief of Staff, Mark Victor Hanson, bestselling author, Bridgette Gabriel, founder of ACT! For America, Wayne Allen Root, Conservative Talk Radio Host and Karen Kingston, biotech analyst, among her many other guests.
D'Souza is scheduled to appear on the Everything Home Talk Show on www.Brighteon.TV on May 6th at 7pm Eastern, 4 pm Pacific. He will also appear on Swinick’s talk radio show on May 16th at 4 pm eastern, 1 pm Pacific.
Watch Past Episodes: https://everythinghometalkshow.com/tv-show-on-brighteon-tv/
