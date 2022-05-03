Award-Winning Filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza Featured On The Everything Home Talk Show

About

Everything Home Talk Show, Podcast and Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform is the transformational show & platform, hosted by Michele Swinick, "The Queen of Quality Content & Collaboration," about Life ● Laughter ● Pursuit of Happiness, delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things. They’re your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom and to promote patriotism. One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform Providing EVERYTHING You Need to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, and Make a Difference - Especially in Your Communities!

