Everything Home Talk Show Launches Their Socially Conscious Marketplace
A groundbreaking resource platform for consumers to shop and give to Patriotic causes.
American consumers can now give to causes they support without spending an extra dime. Our Marketplace makes giving great again by partnering with businesses who donate a portion of the purchase price”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, patriot pioneer Michele Swinick launched the Everything Home Marketplace, a revolutionary platform that empowers consumers to donate to pro-freedom causes that support vets, pets, kids, and freedom - without spending an extra dime.
— Michele Swinick - Host & Founder of Everything Home
The purpose-driven Marketplace showcases and promotes businesses, corporations, organizations, and individuals who believe in the American Dream. The platform features widely recognized brands and products, such as MyPillow, Omaha Steaks, immune system supplements from Dr. Zev Zelenko, Patriotic gear from Flagshirt.com, and preparedness items and meal kits from My Patriot Supply and BrighteonStore.com, among many others.
“This socially conscious marketplace is the perfect referral network for patriots to support each other,” remarked Swinick. “Far too often, Americans feel the frustration of their dollars going to left-leaning corporations, who use their profits to advance Critical Race Theory and other divisive, fringe-Left ideologies. Now, we’re turning the tide with our Marketplace.”
The platform takes community-powered philanthropy to the next level with its charitable focus. Each business on the site pledges a percentage of the purchase price to nonprofit partners and groups, giving customers the power to help conservative causes without ever having to personally donate.
“We are empowering American consumers to give to causes they support – without actually spending an extra dime.” continued Swinick. “Rising inflation and the increased cost of living imposed by the Biden Administration has squeezed Americans’ spending power. It’s now harder than ever to donate to causes we support. But our Marketplace makes giving great again by partnering with businesses to donate a portion of the purchase price through our platform. Customers can find fantastic products and services at great prices and exclusive discounts for our shoppers – and their dollars will make a real, tangible impact in supporting patriotic causes.”
Learn more about the Everything Home Socially Conscious Marketplace and shop at www.ReviveOurAmericanDream.com.
###
About Everything Home - TV Show, Talk Radio Show, Podcast & Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform:
Everything Home is the transformational show and platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness" delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! It's your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content, conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom, and promote patriotism.
One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform
Listen & Watch LIVE: www.EverythingHomeLive.com
Take Action Menu & All Links: www.EverythingHomeAboutUs.com
JOIN The "Save My Freedom" Movement:
We're bringing together like-minded small business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, organizations, media, & purpose-driven people to support each other and build up the pro-freedom community. Our members can hire, buy, sell, share their stories, learn from experts, network, join groups, and advocate for freedom - all on one platform!
It's all about uniting American citizens to protect and preserve their personal, professional and financial freedoms.
Learn more & Join TODAY! www.SaveMyFreedom.us
Michele Swinick
Everything Home Talk Show & Patriotic Resource Platform
+1 602-885-7607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other