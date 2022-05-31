RE: Vermont Route 78 closed / Highgate

Route 78 in Highgate has re-opened to traffic.

VT Route 78 in Highgate, just east of the Franklin County Airport is closed due to a vehicle crash. The closure is needed to safely remove the involved vehicle and this is not expected to be an extended closure. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.