Aerovek Aviation Launches Aero Labs API Services
The new BaaS business model provides turnkey blockchain operations solutions for businesses and government agencies
With Aerovek’s API services, pilots can now store and retrieve their flight logs directly on the Elrond blockchain.”CHICO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerovek Aviation, a decentralized aviation service, has announced the launch of its new API service, Aero Labs. This new Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) business model allows any user, business or government agency to quickly and efficiently integrate blockchain technology into their aviation workflows and operating systems.
— Ryan Dietz, president and CEO of Aerovek Aviation
Aero Labs offers an innovative approach to flight log books, incident reporting, payment protocols, and a complete end-to-end ticketing system aimed at replacing the traditional, dated systems currently utilized in the aviation industry.
The new proprietary, end-to-end ticketing system offers a more efficient alternative to the Sabre ticketing system. With this system, no middle man is required for ticket purchasing or upgrades. If a user needs to change a ticket, there are no fees and no human involvement; which allows for a much lower operating cost, along with a transparent and secure transfer using NFT and Smart Contract technology.
“We saw a need for a more simple and efficient way for pilots to manage their essential business operations,” said Ryan Dietz, president and CEO of Aerovek Aviation. “With Aerovek’s API services, pilots can now store and retrieve their flight logs directly on the Elrond blockchain through simple, easy-to-use tools provided in the API documents. In addition, the fully decentralized incident reporting system allows for quick reporting and providing public view points for historical incidents.”
Businesses can avoid high transaction fees for flight charters by incorporating Aerovek’s new payment system. Traditionally, passengers are required to pay a 3 to 5% fee on credit card purchases, which can add up to be more than $3,000 per flight. With Aerovek, fees are less than 5 cents in most cases, no matter the amount of funds being transferred. This eliminates any waiting for bank transfers which can take hours, or even days; whereas Aerovek payments settle in less than 10 seconds.
Any user can generate a free API key which allows access to all Aerovek API tools. Each key comes with 100 free request tokens; users can then purchase more requests by purchasing them with Aerovek’s AERO token.
Aerovek recently announced their Chartr app launching in Q3, a service that allows travelers to connect directly with flight charter services in their area, and schedule a private flight without the need for a middle man.
Learn more about Aerovek Aviation at www.aerovek.io.
About Aerovek Aviation
Aerovek Aviation is the first decentralized aviation service that allows users to connect directly with pilots and aviation services in their local area to charter private flights through the Chartr app. Its newest offering, Aero Labs, provides API services to businesses and government agencies looking to integrate blockchain into their aviation operations. For more information, visit www.aerovek.io and follow along on Twitter @aerofoundation and Instagram @aerovekaviation.
