From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 9:12 a.m. the Regional Communications Center in Augusta received a 911 call from 513 Main Street in Vassalboro. Neighbors of the apartment complex reported a disturbance, saying they heard arguing and then gunshots.



Maine State Police Troopers responded to the scene and located one deceased male and one injured male inside one of the apartments. The injured male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third male involved in the incident was uninjured.



The three males lived at the apartment complex. State Police Major Crimes Detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses and processing the scene along with Evidence Response Technicians. That work will continue throughout the night.



The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

The Maine State Police would like to thank the Maine Warden Service, Vassalboro Fire Department, and Delta Ambulance for their assistance today.

