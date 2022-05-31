Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of New SWIR, Hyperspectral, Thermal, and 3D Sensors
New Sensors from Pembroke Instruments, LLC
Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the sensors for SWIR imaging, Hyperspectral imaging, thermal imaging, and 3D sensingSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments, LLC/San Francisco announces the expansion of it’s optical sensor platforms for industrial, medical, inspection, and research applications. The new sensors include:
SenS 1280: Our first megapixel SWIR sensor integrated with complete camera and software tools. The SenS 1280 is a compact and affordable camera for high definition (HD) SWIR imaging applications. The SXVGA (1280 X 1024) format with 10 um pixel size aligns with many applications that require high SWIR imaging applications along with a very low noise floor (< 28 e-)
IRSX Thermal Cameras: Smart thermal cameras for Industrial, Medical and Laboratory Applications. Temperature Ranges:
Range 1: –25 to +135 °C Range 2: –40 to +550 °C Range 3: +200 to +1,200 °C (with ND filter)
LWIR: 7.5 to 13 um; 17 um pixel; 9Hz/30 Hz/60 Hz GigE Vision with GeniCam; IP67
Hyperspectral Cameras:Imec’s snapshot SWIR range hyperspectral imaging camera offers a simple, fast and easy to setup system for your hyperspectral acquisition and analysis of sample materials.
3D Sensors: Our new MCS series of 3D sensors are flexible and user changeable 3D laser triangulation profilers. With the MCS series, our customers do not need to select pre-configured models, but can configure the solutions required for their applications themselves. The customer simply specifies the desired data such as height resolution, working distance, scan width (x-FOV), points per profile as well as laser wavelength and safety class and receives a 3D sensor composed of corresponding sensor, laser, and link modules
