Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of New SWIR, Hyperspectral, Thermal, and 3D Sensors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments, LLC/San Francisco announces the expansion of it’s optical sensor platforms for industrial, medical, inspection, and research applications. The new sensors include:

SenS 1280: Our first megapixel SWIR sensor integrated with complete camera and software tools. The SenS 1280 is a compact and affordable camera for high definition (HD) SWIR imaging applications. The SXVGA (1280 X 1024) format with 10 um pixel size aligns with many applications that require high SWIR imaging applications along with a very low noise floor (< 28 e-)

IRSX Thermal Cameras: Smart thermal cameras for Industrial, Medical and Laboratory Applications. Temperature Ranges:
Range 1: –25 to +135 °C Range 2: –40 to +550 °C Range 3: +200 to +1,200 °C (with ND filter)
LWIR: 7.5 to 13 um; 17 um pixel; 9Hz/30 Hz/60 Hz GigE Vision with GeniCam; IP67

Hyperspectral Cameras:Imec’s snapshot SWIR range hyperspectral imaging camera offers a simple, fast and easy to setup system for your hyperspectral acquisition and analysis of sample materials.

3D Sensors: Our new MCS series of 3D sensors are flexible and user changeable 3D laser triangulation profilers. With the MCS series, our customers do not need to select pre-configured models, but can configure the solutions required for their applications themselves. The customer simply specifies the desired data such as height resolution, working distance, scan width (x-FOV), points per profile as well as laser wavelength and safety class and receives a 3D sensor composed of corresponding sensor, laser, and link modules

Application Videos for 3D Sensors

