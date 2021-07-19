Pembroke Instruments Announces Cooperation with Automation Technologies for 3D Sensor and Thermal Imaging Products
Pembroke Instruments announces new business relationship with Automation Technology for sales of their 3D sensors and thermal cameras in North America.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments, LLC/San Francisco (Pembroke) and Automation Technology/Germany (AT)have successfully signed a business agreement to expand sales of AT products in North America. The new supported product lines include AT’s 3D laser triangulation sensors and compact IRSX thermal cameras.
“We are very excited to add AT as a partner for their popular and innovative 3D sensors and thermal cameras”, according to Pembroke CEO/CTO Dr. Leslie M. Tack. “These two product lines logically complement our existing photonics products for automated non-destructive testing including SWIR imaging, hyperspectral imaging, and spectroscopy”.
The 3D laser triangulation product family includes pre-configured sensors that cover a wide range of Field of View (FOV) and target volumes with required x,y, spatial resolution. The new MCS series, allows the customer to configure the solutions required for their applications themselves. The customer simply specifies the desired data such as height resolution, working distance, scan width (x-FOV), points per profile as well as laser wavelength. Applications include Weld Seam Inspection, automobile tire inspection, inspection of adhesive beads, inspection of ball grid arrays (BGAs), and
wood surface inspection.
With the IRSX series, intelligent, self-contained thermal imaging systems that are consistently designed for industrial use are available for the first time. Designed as an all-in-one solution, the IRSX cameras combine a calibrated thermal imaging sensor with a powerful data processing unit and a variety of industrial interfaces in a rugged IP67 housing small enough to fit in the tightest of spaces. Once installed, they communicate directly with your process control, providing an outstanding functionality for the practical implementation of Industry 4.0. Applications include: petrochemical flame monitoring, slag detection, electronic board defect detection, and early fire detection.
Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.com
Automation Technology, GmbH Automation Technology is a global technology leader in the field of special imaging sensors. We develop and produce smart infrared cameras, 3D sensors, and sensor solutions for process automation as well as monitoring and inspection tasks. With over 20 years of application experience in a wide variety of industries, from automotive to plastics processing to electronics, we offer products that are optimally tailored for practice and highly reliable.
