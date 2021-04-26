Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of ALEX CCD Camera for XUV/X-Ray/VUV Imaging and Spectroscopy
Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new ALEX CCD camera for high imaging and spectroscopy performance.in the VUV, XUV, and X-Ray.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new ALEX CCD camera for high imaging and spectroscopy performance.in the VUV, XUV, and X-Ray.
Based on a unique platform concept, the ALEX CCD product family offers a portfolio of scientific cameras with vacuum interface for imaging and spectroscopy in the VUV, EUV, soft and hard X-ray range. Incoming photons are directly detected by the CCD sensor.
All ALEX CCD cameras combine scientific CCD sensors with ultra-low noise electronics for optimal detection of weak signals. Select among different spectral sensitivities and flange types to find the best solution for your imaging or spectroscopic application. The full frame CCD sensors are cooled by multi-stage Peltier elements. The cameras provide a rich set of functionalities including flexible binning operation, various trigger and synchronization modes, software switchable gain as well as temperature monitoring of the sensor and the Peltier hot side.
Key features and applications include:
Ultra deep TE cooling up to -100 °C
Many choices for spectroscopy and imaging pixel formats up to 4K X 4K
High QE up to 98%
Lowest dark current for better detection limit very sensitive sensors for low light applications
GigE & USB 3.0 data interface • User selectable gain
Local or remote network operation – your choice! balance your detector for best SNR and dynamic range
Fast readout speeds up to 5 MHz; Flexible software options
Fast frame rates paired with low-noise electronics camera software and SDKs available
X-Ray Tomography
Fourier transform holography
X-Ray Fluoroscopy
Coherent Diffraction Imaging
Ptychographic Spectro-microscopy
Grazing-Incidence Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering
Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications.
Pembroke Instruments, LLC
San Francisco, California USA 94127
https://pembrokeinstruments.com
sales@pembrokeinstruments.com
Leslie Tack
Pembroke Instruments LLC
+1 415-860-4217
