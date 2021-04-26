Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,098 in the last 365 days.

Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of ALEX CCD Camera for XUV/X-Ray/VUV Imaging and Spectroscopy

ALEX CCD Camera

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new ALEX CCD camera for high imaging and spectroscopy performance.in the VUV, XUV, and X-Ray.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new ALEX CCD camera for high imaging and spectroscopy performance.in the VUV, XUV, and X-Ray.

Based on a unique platform concept, the ALEX CCD product family offers a portfolio of scientific cameras with vacuum interface for imaging and spectroscopy in the VUV, EUV, soft and hard X-ray range. Incoming photons are directly detected by the CCD sensor.

All ALEX CCD cameras combine scientific CCD sensors with ultra-low noise electronics for optimal detection of weak signals. Select among different spectral sensitivities and flange types to find the best solution for your imaging or spectroscopic application. The full frame CCD sensors are cooled by multi-stage Peltier elements. The cameras provide a rich set of functionalities including flexible binning operation, various trigger and synchronization modes, software switchable gain as well as temperature monitoring of the sensor and the Peltier hot side.

Key features and applications include:
Ultra deep TE cooling up to -100 °C 
Many choices for spectroscopy and imaging pixel formats up to 4K X 4K
High QE up to 98% 
Lowest dark current for better detection limit very sensitive sensors for low light applications 
GigE & USB 3.0 data interface • User selectable gain 
Local or remote network operation – your choice! balance your detector for best SNR and dynamic range 
Fast readout speeds up to 5 MHz; Flexible software options 
Fast frame rates paired with low-noise electronics camera software and SDKs available
X-Ray Tomography
Fourier transform holography
X-Ray Fluoroscopy
Coherent Diffraction Imaging
Ptychographic Spectro-microscopy
Grazing-Incidence Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering

Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.com

Pembroke Instruments, LLC
San Francisco, California USA 94127
https://pembrokeinstruments.com
sales@pembrokeinstruments.com

Leslie Tack
Pembroke Instruments LLC
email us here
+1 415-860-4217
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of ALEX CCD Camera for XUV/X-Ray/VUV Imaging and Spectroscopy

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.