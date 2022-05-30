Guanajuato Set to Host World Class Events in 2022
For 2022 the state of @Guanajuato is set to host multiple exciting events such as @SSTourismSummit @ATMEX_OfficialGUANAJUATO, MEXICO, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guanajuato, located in the heart of Mexico, holds within its expansive territory the very essence of Mexican culture. It offers visitors archaeological sites, cultural jewels, fine gastronomy, and a full offering of cultural events. Most inviting of all, is the warmth of its people. All of this makes Guanajuato the ideal place to visit and attend major events, especially those with international scope.
For 2022, the state of Guanajuato is set to host multiple exciting events with themes like romance, sports, adventure and nature.
Belief Retreat 2022
June 13 to 16, 2022 in San Miguel de Allende
For the first time, the State of Guanajuato will host the Belief Retreat, a three-day event that brings together a community of professional Wedding Planners to share experiences and best practices.
Sustainable & Social Tourism SUMMIT
August 31 to September 3, 2022 in Leon
This high-profile event promotes a culture of sustainability, social responsibility and solidarity in tourism. It will bring together national and international experts, projecting the State of Guanajuato as a leading destination for sustainability.
ATMEX (Adventure Travel Network)X
October 5 to 7, 2022 in Guanajuato City
Adventure Tourism Mexico is an event that will convene national and international Tour Operators, further positioning the State of Guanajuato as one of the main adventure destinations for one of the most important tourism sectors in Latin America.
World Romance Travel Conference - Love Mexico
November 7 to 11, 2022 in Guanajuato City and San Miguel de Allende
Guanajuato state is known for its magical settings and romantic venues providing the perfect backdrops for proposals, weddings, receptions and honeymoons. This event will bring together wedding professionals and specialized travel agencies, highlighting Guanajuato at an international level as a top destination for love and romance travel.
World Company Sport Games
December 4 to 10, 2022 in Leon
For the first time ever, this sports event that bring together teams from all over the world to compete in different disciplines, is leaving Europe and heading to Mexico. Last held in Athens, Greece, the baton for these competitions have been passed to Guanajuato. Exciting and not to be missed.
If you are interested in attending or participating in these events, Guanajuato makes it easy with great air connectivity. The Bajío International Airport, strategically located at the center of the state, receives weekly flights from 16 destinations facilitating access to and from anywhere in the United States and Canada. The airport offers direct flights from Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston. As well as from Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, and Cancun.
The state of Guanajuato offers a variety of accommodation options to please everyone, from top hotel brands for business travelers to exclusive boutique hotels, as well as country inns and campgrounds for families, honeymooners, and solo traveler.
