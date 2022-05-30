Watch for West Nile Virus this Summer

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2022

It's been 20 years since West Nile virus was first detected in Saskatchewan and while the risk has decreased in the last few years, all residents are asked to continue to use best practices to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

"It's a fact of life that prairie summers include mosquitoes but most of those that find us at our campsites, in our yards and in our parks are merely a nuisance," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Simple prevention can save you from more than just itchy ankles. Keep West Nile virus in mind when heading outdoors."

"West Nile virus is now considered endemic in Saskatchewan," Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer for Saskatchewan Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said. "While the number of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes detected in Saskatchewan has declined in recent years, taking precautions against mosquito bites is always a good idea."

West Nile virus was confirmed in a dead magpie in Regina in the summer of 2002 with the first human case confirmed in the province the following year. Since 2007, the number of West Nile cases in Saskatchewan has substantially declined. In 2021, there was only one human neuroinvasive disease case and no one has died of West Nile virus in Saskatchewan since 2018.

This summer, the Ministry of Health will transition to a more targeted approach to mosquito surveillance. Provincial mosquito monitoring will continue in three communities (Saskatoon, Regina and Estevan) and will be used in combination with environmental conditions to approximate the threat of West Nile virus provincially.

Weekly West Nile virus reports will continue to be posted publicly each week beginning in June on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.

You can reduce your exposure to mosquito bites by:

Using appropriate insect repellent when outdoors;

Wearing light-coloured, loose fitting, long-sleeved tops and long pants when outdoors;

Reducing the amount of time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when Culex tarsalis mosquitoes are most active;

Maintaining door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes; and

Reducing mosquito habitat (standing water) around your home and yard.

Most people who become infected with West Nile virus experience no or mild symptoms. A small number of people may develop a more serious condition known as West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease. If you have been bitten by a mosquito and experience fever, confusion, neck stiffness or an unusually severe headache, seek medical attention.

