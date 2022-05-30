Cheer for Saskatchewan During Tourism Week May 29-June 4

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 29-June 4 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week.

The week, which coincides with the national celebration of Tourism Week in Canada, will be a time to champion Saskatchewan's tourism industry - to cheer for chefs who bring the flavour, for guides who know the water, and for volunteers who make it happen.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to proclaim May 29-June 4 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Tourism is a vital part of the Saskatchewan economy, and the industry has endured unprecedented challenges these past two years. Saskatchewan Tourism Week will be an opportunity to showcase the remarkable travel experiences Saskatchewan offers."

Saskatchewan Tourism Week presents an opportunity to rally around the tourism sector and celebrate its resiliency. There is great anticipation this year as enthusiasm for travel resumes and operators prepare for a busy summer season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges to the tourism industry. Since the initial fallout in 2020, Saskatchewan has experienced a modest recovery.

There is optimism as total visitor expenditures and tourism-related employment numbers have seen increases. In 2020, Saskatchewan had $1.50 billion in visitor spending. There were 50,000 people employed in tourism-related jobs that year. Tourism expenditures grew to $1.74 billion in 2021, with 57,200 people employed in the tourism industry. Another encouraging statistic included hotel occupancy rates that rose from 32 per cent in 2020 to 41 per cent in 2021.

Estimates for 2022 are not available; however, further growth is anticipated over the next two years, with full recovery to pre-pandemic levels expected in 2024. Pre-pandemic, tourism spending in Saskatchewan reached $2.7 billion in 2019. Tourism-related employment hit 71,100, and hotel occupancy rates were 56 per cent.

"Each year, Saskatchewan Tourism Week brings attention to the value of our sector to the economy, to employment and to creating entrepreneurial opportunities for Saskatchewan residents," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "This year's celebration will be particularly important, signaling the return of many annual festivals and events and generating enthusiasm for road trips, staycations and diverse experiences throughout the province. Our industry has shown resilience and determination during the past two years. Saskatchewan Tourism Week will be a time to cheer loudly and send a resounding message to travel in Saskatchewan."

Throughout the week, Tourism Saskatchewan will release a series of videos on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels. Themed Cheer for Saskatchewan, these stories showcase the province's abundant tourism resources and bring attention to the people, businesses and experiences that make Saskatchewan an inviting destination.

Tourism Saskatchewan will also launch the #ExploreSask Challenge to encourage residents to support local, plan road trips and staycations in the province, and make travel memories right here at home. With the grand prize of a Grey Cup Festival Prize Package and monthly vacation prize draws (valued at approximately $2,000), the challenge will run throughout the Saskatchewan Roughriders' football season until October 15. Earn draw ballots by checking in at 40 locations across the province this summer. Participating tourism businesses will also be offering deals and discounts. Sign up today for the #ExploreSask Challenge mobile passport at tourismsaskatchewan.com.

For more information on Saskatchewan Tourism Week, visit business.tourismsaskatchewan.com.

