Meeting with the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - On May 30, in the framework of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.

A wide range of issues of cooperation between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

At the beginning of the conversation, President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the important directions of the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the significant achievements of cooperation over 30 years of relations and considered it necessary to ensure practical implementation of the previously reached agreements.

The sides discussed the state of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian spheres and in other areas of mutual interest.

In order to achieve constructive goals, the sides expressed interest in the implementation of the Long-Term Program of Economic and Trade Cooperation until 2030, signed in the framework of today's top-level talks, as well as intensification of the work of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.

The establishment of joint ventures in the light and food industries, metallurgy, mining, machine building, chemistry, pharmaceuticals and the production of construction materials, glass and tile were named other mutually beneficial areas for both countries.

It was stressed that the development of cooperation in the processing of cotton, leather, wool and silk up to the final product, as well as carpet weaving, the establishment of joint ventures for processing fruits and vegetables, salt, vegetable oil and drinking water would also be in the interests of both parties.

Cooperation in the fields of animal husbandry, poultry, fisheries, equipment and agricultural machinery was called as another useful area for the development of relations.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of health, tourism, in particular healthcare and recreation tourism.