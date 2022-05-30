Meeting with the Leader of the Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - On May 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the Leader of the Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

The issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran have been considered at the meeting.

First of all, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and stated that we are connected with the continuation of a constructive high-level political dialogue.

It was stressed that Tajikistan has always been a supporter of the growing expansion of multifaceted relations between the two countries in the spirit of mutual understanding, partnership, respect and mutual trust.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, security and other areas of mutual interest.

The issues of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism, arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and the situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the framework of regional and international organizations. The support of Tajikistan to the full membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was considered a proof of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between the two countries in the international arena.

A constructive talk was also held on other issues of mutual interest.