Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,475 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Leader of the Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - On May 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the Leader of the Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

The issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran have been considered at the meeting.

First of all, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and stated that we are connected with the continuation of a constructive high-level political dialogue.

It was stressed that Tajikistan has always been a supporter of the growing expansion of multifaceted relations between the two countries in the spirit of mutual understanding, partnership, respect and mutual trust.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, security and other areas of mutual interest.

The issues of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism, arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and the situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the framework of regional and international organizations. The support of Tajikistan to the full membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was considered a proof of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between the two countries in the international arena.

A constructive talk was also held on other issues of mutual interest.

You just read:

Meeting with the Leader of the Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.