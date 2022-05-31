iData Research Takes the U.S. Neurological Device Market Report to New Heights with the Upcoming 2022 Publication

The neurological device market is expected to grow substantially by the end of the forecast period, with a single-digit CAGR driven by demographic factors, increased procedures, and tech advancements.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is in the process of finalizing exclusive research on the U.S. neurological device market. The upcoming report will be addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. iData’s upcoming report will discuss the medical devices, capital equipment and device accessories used by neurosurgeons. Overall, the U.S. market for neuromodulation, neurovascular and neurosurgical devices is collectively referred to as the U.S. neurological device market and will include procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report for Neurological Devices, the neuromodulation market made up nearly one-fourth of the overall neurological device market value in 2021, while the smallest markets were balloon occlusion devices, aneurysm clips and neuroendoscopy. Neuromodulation devices command a premium price and are growing in popularity as technological innovations and clinical studies increase the number of indications this therapy can be applied to.

iData's analysis will include detailed segmentation on the following markets including cerebrospinal fluid management, detachable coils, liquid embolics, neurovascular catheters, neurovascular guidewires, neurovascular stents, balloon occlusion devices, aneurysm clips, neurovascular thrombus management, neuromodulation devices, intrathecal pumps, stereotactic devices, neuroendoscopes and ultrasonic aspirators.

Among the many competitors in the neurological device market, Medtronic has maintained its leading position. However, growing competition has broken several of its monopolies across the market. Looking at the company’s vast product catalog, it now only maintains a monopoly in the gastric electrical stimulation market, with new competition working through the FDA approval process.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

