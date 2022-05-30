Fidia Remains Market Leader as Medtronic Trails Behind: Stringent Regulations in the EU Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

European Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Orthopedic hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation continues to be the largest market in Europe, and it is expected to increase steadily to exceed its market value before the pandemic.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the European orthopedic biomaterials market, addressing key insights and consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. One major limiter influencing nearly all segments within the 15 European orthopedic biomaterials markets is stringent regulations and lengthy health assessment processes. In Europe, medical devices must undergo a strict conformity assessment to demonstrate that they meet the legal requirements ensuring they are safe and effective.

According to iData's European Market Report for Orthopedic Biomaterials, the market was valued at €550 million in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $632 million by 2028. This report includes procedure numbers by indication, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including bone graft substitutes, which are represented by allografts, demineralized bone matrix (DBM) and synthetic bone grafts. The report also includes orthopedic growth factors, cell therapies, hyaluronic acid (HA) viscosupplementation and cartilage repair.

Among the many competitors in the orthopedic biomaterials market, Fidia and Medtronic are the top two market share leaders. Fidia retained its spot as the leader within the European orthopedic biomaterials market. This is due to its orthopedic HA viscosupplementation products, Hyalubrix® and Hyalgan®, which maintains a strong presence in the market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the European Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/european-orthopedic-biomaterials-market/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fidia Remains Market Leader as Medtronic Trails Behind: Stringent Regulations in the EU Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Fidia Remains Market Leader as Medtronic Trails Behind: Stringent Regulations in the EU Orthopedic Biomaterials Market
Coloplast and Wellspect Healthcare Fight for Innovation in the European Urological Device Market
Hip and Knee Prices Decrease in the U.S. as Hospital Mergers Empower Negotiation For Better Deals
View All Stories From This Author