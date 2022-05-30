Coloplast and Wellspect Healthcare Fight for Innovation in the European Urological Device Market

Many MedTech companies are seeking to build on the success of their original systems, due to the limits on the potential and substantial growth within the market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive insights on the European urological devices market, addressing key insights and the future of the urology market in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Overall, the urological device market is very well established. This limits the potential for substantial growth. Although companies continue to provide novel adaptations for their products, the general trend within most segments of the market is relatively modest.

According to iData's European Urological Devices study, the European market was valued at €1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of €2.1 billion by 2028. Despite barriers to substantial growth, urological disorders are continuously being diagnosed earlier and with increased accuracy, due to advancements in technology.

iData's analysis on the European urological devices market includes market segmentation on the following: urinary catheters, urinary incontinence devices, stone management devices, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices, urological endoscopes, brachytherapy, nephrostomy devices, erectile dysfunction devices and urinary guidewires. In 2021, the largest segment was the urinary catheter market, which accounted for the strong majority of the total market value. This segment continues to be the largest contributor to the overall market, due to the wide range of uses for urinary catheters.

Among the many competitors within this market, the two leading competitors in the European urological devices market include Coloplast and Wellspect HealthCare. In 2021, the leading competitor in the urological device market was Coloplast. The company held the leading position in the urinary catheter, urinary guidewire and erectile dysfunction device segments.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

