The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Red Hat
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Red Hat.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Red Hat. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts Indigenous Peoples and communities have faced as a result of the Residential School System.
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions with award-winning support, training, and consulting services. For over 25 years, Red Hat has been paving the way towards an open approach to enterprise information technology (IT) challenges. The LHF is thankful for the donation and support of Red Hat.
“Red Hat's Native and Indigenous community supports the work that the Legacy of Hope Foundation is doing because educating people about and bringing awareness of Residential Schools brings healing and understanding. Not only does Legacy of Hope Foundation tell the story, but it tells the story from a Native American perspective, which is critical. Oftentimes Native Americans are underrepresented or misrepresented in society through stereotypes. Telling our story dismantles those stereotypes and lends itself to understanding, acceptance and opportunities,” said Sherry Boddie, Senior Deal Specialist, Native & Indigenous Community Leader of Outreach, Red Hat.
“We are so happy and grateful to have companies like Red Hat support the LHF. Their support speaks to the kindness and generosity of individuals who are willing to work together towards Reconciliation and create a brighter future for all generations.” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 21 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
