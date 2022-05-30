The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Brooke Manning
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Brooke Manning.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Brooke Manning. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Brooke Manning has been the owner and curator of the Likely General Shop - a shop and gallery in Toronto - since 2013, and which specializes in expressing the artistic work of women, queer, and marginalized peoples. She is a graduate from the Ontario College of Art & Design University, as well as a poet, musician, and vocal advocate of ethical consumerism.
“It is a privilege and pleasure to donate to the Legacy of Hope Foundation through the community of Likely General. May your work continue to impact and educate generations. Thank you for all you do,” said Brooke Manning, a poet and musician working in death care, and owner of Likely General.
“It is because the kindness and generosity of Canadians, such as Brooke Manning of Likely General, that LHF is able to continue to educate individuals of the issues impacting Indigenous Peoples and work towards Reconciliation. We are so grateful for Brookes support,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. In order to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
