Wireless Microphone Market Expected to Witness a Significant Growth of USD 2,904.13 Million by 2029 | CAGR of 7.8%
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Wireless Microphone Market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,904.13 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. “Handheld" accounts for the largest technology segment in the Wireless microphone market due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of handheld wireless microphone. The wireless microphone market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Wireless Microphone Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Rise in wireless microphone technology
Growing automation in the automotive sector has increased the demand for various types of wireless microphone related products, which are used in driver assistance systems, controllers, power integrated devices, telematics, and Global Positioning Systems (GPS). These devices are widely used in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles. Hence, rise in demand for electric cars is estimated to spur product adoption over the forecast period. With the advent of connected technologies, the manufacturing industry is rapidly transforming.
Increase in adoption of next generation consumer electronics
Consumer electronics are electronic gadgets that can connect, share, and interact with its users and other smart devices. Smaller size and higher computing power of few gigabytes make it different from general consumer electronic devices present in the market.
Continuous investments by industry players in R&D for the development of new smart consumer electronic products, including smartphones, smart wearables, and smart homes increase the demand for wireless microphones.
Growing demand for the soft electronic components
Soft electronics are an emerging class of electronic devices that are flexible and stretchable. Soft and conformable electronics are emerging rapidly and are envisioned as the future of next-generation electronic devices where devices can be readily deployed in various environments, such as on-body, on-skin, or biomedical implants. Modern-day electronics require electrical conductors as the fundamental building block for stretchable electronic devices and systems.
Limitations in terms of sensitivity, noise, and power consumption
Wireless microphones are prone to interference, noise, drop-outs, and many other RF problems. These problems can be disastrous for both live productions and installed systems. Everyone can recall a time when a wireless mic suffered static or intermittent dropouts during a live event. Additionally, signal blockages can occur with wireless microphones due to barriers in your venue area or the physical distance between the transmitter and receiver.
Microphones generate extremely little electricity, which makes sense given how light the moving elements must be in order to precisely follow sound waves. When exposed to a set sound pressure level, the microphone sensitivity remains the same, and it produces a certain signal. However, a wireless microphone tends to consume large quantity of power and also the time required for charging a wireless microphone is considerably higher, which acts as a major drawback for the market.
Increase in metal prices hampering the overall component production costs
Wireless microphone contains a variety of metals irrespective of the products. The electronic devices environment on a daily basis is built with many components that contain metals of gold, silver, copper, and palladium. From cell phones to modems and computers, electronics find a new lease on life in the marketplace. Each metal has special characteristics, ranging from superior conductivity to unmatched insulating properties that make them perfect for electronic components. Metals are characterized as critical when their supply rates are low compared with increasing demand. As the demand for metals increases, the price of certain also increases. Copper is used for its excellent conductivity and malleability (the ability to be shaped and mashed). Nickel, chromium, aluminum, lead, silver, and tin are also used in various industries. These metals go into components such as resistors, capacitors, and transducers.
Growing deployment of microphones for various applications
The development of advanced technologies, automation, and machine control systems depends on the ready availability of high-performance and high-reliability components. The procurement of wireless microphone systems for various environmental applications requires a high degree of engineering experience and expertise provided in the form of technical support, to ensure technical compliance to various project requirements. As wireless microphone manufacturers invest in components that are related to high end electronics, there comes a major impact in the supply chain, it is becoming possible to implement macro-scale optimization.
Design and complexity challenges for the development of high-efficiency microphones rise in dependency of manufacturer on different suppliers
Different electronic components are required for the manufacturing of wireless microphones. Consumer demand for advanced electronic devices has raised the requirement of wireless microphones. Manufacturing companies mostly get these components, such as ICs, semiconductors, PCBs, and others from their supplier as they mostly give those discounts and provide the products in bulk. The COVID-19 has disrupted the global supply chain of several electronic companies.
On the supply side, TSMC, Samsung, Intel, there are just very few companies in the world that can do advanced processes. Once demand surges, they are overwhelmed by this kind of sweet burden. On the demand side, almost all electronic products need embedded microphones. Such as Sony PS5 game console, Bitcoin mining machine (graphics GPU), MCU unit on car, mobile phone chip (SOC), new energy vehicle power chip (IGBT), as well as consumer Bluetooth headsets, Wi-Fi, drones Chips, and others.
Top Leading Key Players of Wireless Microphone Market:
Shure Incorporated, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Lectrosonics, Audio-Technica, RØDE, MIPRO Electronics, Yamaha Corporation., LEWITT GmbH, Saramonic, TONOR, Phenyx Pro, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Bogen Communications LLC, SAMSUNG, Turtle Beach, Knowles Electronics, Bose Corporation, Sonos, Inc., GoPro Inc., TOA Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, TDK Corporation., Goertek and VOXX International Corp. among others.
Global Wireless Microphone Market Scope and Market Size
The global wireless microphone market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, technology, price and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the global wireless microphone market is segmented into handheld, clip on, and bodypack.
On the basis of type, the global wireless microphone market has been segmented into micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) microphones, electret condenser microphones (ECMS), and others.
On the basis of technology, the global wireless microphone market has been segmented into Bluetooth, radio frequency, Bluetooth + Wi-Fi, airplay, Wi-Fi, and others.
On the basis of price, the global wireless microphone market has been segmented into below 500 USD, 500 - 900 USD, 900 - 1,500 USD, and above 1,500 USD.
On the basis of application, the global wireless microphone market has been segmented into entertainment, corporate, education, and others.
Wireless Microphone Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the global wireless microphone market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Market Overview
Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Product Type
Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Type
Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Technology
Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Price
Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Application
Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Region
Global Wireless Microphone Market, Company Landscape
SWOT Analysis
Company Profile
Questionnaire
