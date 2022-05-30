Pharmacogenomics Market Report to Hit USD 16.08 Bn at 10.80% CAGR by 2029: Top Players- Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Pfizer
Pharmacogenomics Market Expected to Reach $ 16.08 Bn by 2029 | Industry Share, Demand, Growth, CAGR of 10.80% and Top Companies Analysis

The Latest research study released by DBMR "Global Pharmacogenomics Market" with 350+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. The report shows market share, size, trends, growth, trends, applications, competition analysis, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts for 2022 to 2029 time-frames.
Global Pharmacogenomics Market Analysis and Insights: The pharmacogenomics is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Pharmacogenomics Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This indicates the the pharmacogenomics market value, which was USD 7.08 billion in 2021, would rise up to USD 16.08 billion by 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
From the name itself, it is clear that pharmacogenomics is that branch of genetics that is concerned with determining the response of an individual to particular drugs. Pharmacogenomics is a technology that is used in the development of safe and effective drugs against a wide range of diseases and disorders.
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2010-2019; Base year – 2022; Forecast period– 2022 to 2029
Pharmacogenomics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing prevalence of disorders
Rising incidence rate of gastrointestinal related disorders, inflammatory bowel diseases and family history of diseases and disorders such as cancer can lead to the development of effective drugs. This in turn would create huge demand for effective, efficient and advanced medical treatment for anorectal disorders.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of the market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Growth and expansion of healthcare industry especially in the developing economies would invite the use and application of new and advanced medial technologies, equipment and drugs. This will directly increase the demand for anorectal disorders treatment.
Research and development activities
Growing number of strategic collaboration between public and private market players is inducing growth in the number of research and development activities on daily basis. These research and development proficiencies are being conducted in the area of novel drugs and medical technologies which will propel the demand for anorectal disorders treatment.
Furthermore, presence of strong pipeline for antiviral drugs, rising geriatric population base and increasing prevalence of congenital problems such as vacterl, digestive disorders, and down syndrome are the factors that will expand the market growth rate. Other factors such as availability of cost effective drugs and rising personal disposable income will positively impact the market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Growing prevalence of life-threatening disorders globally and improvement in molecular techniques for developing pharmacogenomics-based therapeutics and rising improvements in detection and treatment methodology will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism globally and high potential of growth in the untapped market will create enough market growth opportunities.
Restraints/Challenges Global Pharmacogenomics Market
However, high costs associated with research and development proficiencies will emerge as one of the biggest restraints for the market. Dearth of awareness and required infrastructural facilities in the underdeveloped and backward economies, side effects on the health owing to the consumption of drugs, time involved in the treatment and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak will further derail the market growth rate. Slow rate of approval for drugs and inhibitors and increasing cases of patent expiry will also challenge the market growth rate.
List of Companies Profiled in the Pharmacogenomics Market Report are:
Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Exelint International, Co., Smiths Group plc, Stryker Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, Myco Medical., Cook, Novo Nordisk A/S.....
The Pharmacogenomics Market report offers a thorough overview of product specification, technology, product type and production by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The market report also provides insights about market share analysis and key trend analysis. Thus, an all-inclusive report is a great source of an in-depth market analysis to prosper in this competitive environment. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using account data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. Talented capabilities and brilliant resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance, and regulatory services work together to formulate the top-notch market research report. The market research study carried out in the large scale Pharmacogenomics report covers the local, regional as well as global market.
Global Pharmacogenomics Market Scope
The pharmacogenomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
DNA Sequencing
Microarray
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Electrophoresis
Mass Spectrometry
On the basis of technology, the global pharmacogenomics market is segmented into DNA sequencing, microarray, polymerase chain reaction, electrophoresis and mass spectrometry.
Application
Drug Discovery
Neurology
Oncology
Pain Management
Others
Based on application, the global pharmacogenomics market is segmented into drug discovery, neurology, oncology, pain management and others.
End-Users
Hospitals
Research Organisation
Others
On the basis of end-users, the global pharmacogenomics market is segmented into hospitals, research organisationsand others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
On the basis of distribution channel, the global pharmacogenomics market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.
Pharmacogenomics Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):
North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)
Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)
Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
