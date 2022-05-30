Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Expand at 13.55% CAGR: Emerging Technologies, Industry Size, Share and Trends
The DBMR has announced the addition of the “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-2029”report to their offering.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A persuasive Patient Engagement Solutions Market study takes into account a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, demand, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Comprehensive market research carried out in this business report puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, scope, and competitive landscape for the business. The Patient Engagement Solutions Market document assists to achieve an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors. The report discusses the competitive data analysis of emerging and leading market players. Further, it offers comprehensive data analysis on risk factors, challenges, and possible new routes in the market.
In recent years, patient engagement solutions has become one of the significant needs across healthcare systems. To control rising healthcare costs, provide value-based treatment, and enhance financial results, providers are increasingly turning to patient engagement technologies.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period. The rise in the use of electronic health records for patient-centric care is escalating the growth of aviation analytics market.
Besides, Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report makes clients aware about the various strategies that are used by key players of the market. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in the steadfast Patient Engagement Solutions market report. Moreover, intricate market insights are turned into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provided to the users.
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics
Drivers
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in the forecast period are as follows:
The rise in the adoption of mobile health devices
Growing use of mobile health apps which aids in the monitoring of health related concerns is one of the major contributors in the market growth.
The growing acceptance of patient engagement solutions
Rise in the incidence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries around the world thus lifting the demand of patient engagement solutions market.
The increase in the application of government regulations and initiatives.
Governments across the globe are implementing various regulations and initiatives to encourage the adoption of patient engagement solutions.
Additionally, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders and increasing burden of chronic diseases is further projected to fuel the growth of the patient engagement solutions market.
Opportunities
In addition, the growing adoption of wearable health technology, growing government healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of skilled IT experts will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in the coming years.
Restraints/Challenges
On the flip side, the growing demand of investments in infrastructure for implementing patient engagement solutions is further projected to impede the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in the timeline period. However, the increased expenditure of deployment which might further challenge the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in the near future.
The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:
McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, IBM, Athenahealth, Orion Health group of companies, Cerner Corporation., GetWellNetwork, Inc., Lincor, Elsevier, Get Real Health, Oneview Healthcare, Siemens, Phytel Inc., Medecision and Epic Systems Corporation……
The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global Patient Engagement Solutions market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Patient Engagement Solutions industry.
Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Scope
The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, therapeutic area and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Component
Hardware
Software
Services
On the basis of component, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Software has been further sub segmented into standalone software, integrated software.
Delivery Mode
On–Premise Solutions
Cloud-Based Solutions
Web Based
On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into on–premise solutions, cloud-based solutions, web based.
Application
Health Management
Home Health Management
Social and Behavioural Management
Financial Health Management
On the basis of application, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into health management, home health management, social and behavioral management, financial health management.
Therapeutic Area
Chronic Diseases
Women’s Health
Fitness
Others
On the basis of therapeutic area, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into chronic diseases, women’s health, fitness, others. The chronic diseases section is further sub segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, others.
End User
Providers
Payers
Patients
Others
On the basis of end user, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into providers, payers, patients, others.
