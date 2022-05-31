Submit Release
International Business Magazine Awards 2022 invites nominations from the best in the business

2022 International Business Magazine Awards logo

The International Business Magazine Awards ceremony will be attended by top entrepreneurs and elite business personalities across the world

International Business Magazine logo

International Business Magazine is a Dubai-based publishing company that harbours the spirit of entrepreneurship

The nominations for the International Business Magazine Awards 2022 are now open. File your nominations today.

International Business Magazine to conduct its annual awards ceremony in Dubai to honour the best global business companies and entrepreneurs across sectors.

This award ceremony will be an inspiration to all and an acknowledgment of the influencers of the corporate sector.”
— Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE-based, business magazine brand, International Business Magazine, has opened the nominations for its annual awards ceremony programme. The grand ceremony will open in the fourth quarter of 2022 at Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm. The annual ceremony will be one of the grandest corporate events in Dubai with guests arriving from all around the globe to receive awards and interact with eminent business personalities.

The award ceremony will honour the top entrepreneurs and the companies that have showcased exemplary performance in the face of the economic crisis. Nominations are currently open for the well-established, influential corporate brands and the upcoming aspirational names from each sector. These awards would validate and acknowledge all the accomplishments and the improvements made by the companies and entrepreneurs over the past few years.

For the past 5 years, International Business Magazine has been highlighting some of the top achievers and performers across the globe. The magazine strives to promote the best companies and leaders of each industry sector including banking and finance which constitutes insurance, NBFCs, forex, brokerage, asset managers, investments and more. Nominations are also invited from technology, real estate, retail, energy, education, automotive, FMCG, manufacturing and other such sectors.

Talking about the grand ceremony to be held this year, Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine, said, “It is an honour for us to acknowledge some of the top brands in the world that have led to some of the major disruptions in the business world. We constantly monitor the latest happenings across industries and bring forth some of the biggest catalysts of change in their respective sectors. This award ceremony will be an inspiration to all and an acknowledgment of the influencers of the corporate sector.”

The nominations are now open for the annual awards on the International Business Magazine website. For more enquiries regarding the awards ceremony and the benefits associated with the awards, kindly contact info@intlbm.com.

Mark your calendar for the grand ceremony that will be held at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For more details on the sponsorships and passes for the event, contact info@intlbm.com

International Business Magazine Awards 2022 | Teaser Video

