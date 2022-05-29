Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,467 in the last 365 days.

Beginning of the official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, May 29 - On May 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived on an official visit to the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran - the city of Tehran.

At the Tehran International Airport, the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed by the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Aliakbar Mehrobiyon, and other officials.

In honor of the meeting of the distinguished guest, the square of the International Airport was solemnly decorated with the national flags of Tajikistan and Iran and slogans glorifying friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

You just read:

Beginning of the official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.