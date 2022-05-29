Beginning of the official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, May 29 - On May 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived on an official visit to the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran - the city of Tehran.

At the Tehran International Airport, the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed by the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Aliakbar Mehrobiyon, and other officials.

In honor of the meeting of the distinguished guest, the square of the International Airport was solemnly decorated with the national flags of Tajikistan and Iran and slogans glorifying friendship and cooperation between the two countries.