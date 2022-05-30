Official welcoming ceremony in the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - On the morning of May 30, an official welcoming ceremony was held for the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the Palace of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, met the head of the Tajik state, Emomali Rahmon, and invited him to the honorary pedestal.

The national flags of both countries were raised near the Presidential Palace, and the Honorary Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran was lined up.

In honor of the official visit of the high-ranking guest, the national anthems of the two states were played, the commander of the Honorary Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with a report.

After the sounding of the national anthems and the report of the Commander of the Honorary Guard, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, walked in front of the Honor Guard units.

The head of the Tajik state, Emomali Rahmon, paid tribute to the State Flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Then the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, got acquainted with the members of the official delegations of both countries.