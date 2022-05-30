Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,467 in the last 365 days.

Official welcoming ceremony in the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - On the morning of May 30, an official welcoming ceremony was held for the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the Palace of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, met the head of the Tajik state, Emomali Rahmon, and invited him to the honorary pedestal.

The national flags of both countries were raised near the Presidential Palace, and the Honorary Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran was lined up.

In honor of the official visit of the high-ranking guest, the national anthems of the two states were played, the commander of the Honorary Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with a report.

After the sounding of the national anthems and the report of the Commander of the Honorary Guard, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, walked in front of the Honor Guard units.

The head of the Tajik state, Emomali Rahmon, paid tribute to the State Flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Then the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, got acquainted with the members of the official delegations of both countries.

You just read:

Official welcoming ceremony in the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.