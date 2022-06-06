Contentoo acquires Contentbox, an AI-based content creation tool
Contentoo, Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent, today announced it has acquired all assets of Contentbox, contentbox.ai.AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentoo, Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent, today announced it has acquired all assets of Contentbox, contentbox.ai, a software platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology to create custom-written short form content such as SEO landing pages, product descriptions, online ads, and blog posts. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
“The demand for quality content continues unabated, and the European content market is on track to double from $85 billion in 2020 to almost $140 billion in 2024,” said Onno Halsema, CEO of Contentoo. “Contentbox is a perfect match for Contentoo’s strategy of providing the top 10% of global content marketing talent with best-in-class support while offering our customers a full range of content creation services.”
Contentoo will continue development of Contentbox, combining it with other AI content quality advice tools ensuring delivery of on-brand, conversion-optimized content targeted at specific buyer personas. Future features under development include AI-generated topic suggestions, automated creation of buyer personas and tone of voice (ToV) guidelines, and AI-driven matching of client content needs to the most appropriate professionals in Contentoo’s creator community.
About Contentoo
Founded in 2017, Contentoo is Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent. Contentoo matches marketing teams with its pre-screened freelance community of more than 500 content marketing talents, including copywriters, translators, localization experts, UX writers, designers, content strategists and SEO specialists.
With a net promoter score (NPS) of 86 and more than 20,000 projects successfully executed, Contentoo’s proprietary method for matching freelance talent to client needs means companies can always find the perfect professional for the job—no matter the industry, writing style, or content type.
Contentoo’s managed service model means an experienced content advisor works closely with each client, allowing companies to upscale and downscale content production as needed, without compromising quality. Contentoo clients include Mollie, Swapfiets, Rituals, Booking.com, and Meatless Farm. For more information, visit contentoo.com.
