Contentoo, Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent, appoints scaleup veteran Wisse Bakker as COO

Contentoo, Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent, today announced the appointment of Wisse Bakker as Chief Operating Officer.
Contentoo, Europe's leading platform for content marketing talent, today announced the appointment of Wisse Bakker as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bakker, who was previously COO of secure communications provider Zivver and Head of Operations at TransIP, will focus on further scaling Contentoo internationally. In this role, Bakker will have full responsibility for Contentoo's global business operations, including people & recruitment, culture, business insights, finance, and IT.
“Contentoo saw a 156% growth in revenue in 2021, and we anticipate our fast-paced growth will continue over the next few years,” said Onno Halsema, CEO of Contentoo. “Wisse Bakker’s extensive experience in scaling up the operations of high-growth organisations will help provide a solid foundation for Contentoo as we enter the next phase of scaling and internationalising our business.
“We welcome Wisse to Contentoo,” continued Halsema. “He has a proven ability to operate autonomously on a large scope and is known for his empathetic, people-centric approach to leadership. His deep understanding of customers and dedication to building high performing teams will be an excellent fit with the Contentoo culture.”
Bakker’s main focus at Contentoo will be to build a flexible and scalable organisation that is ready for the next phase in its growth. This will include attracting and retaining great talent, implementing data-driven decision making, and establishing repeatable business processes and playbooks that will support an increasingly international organisation.
“Contentoo caught my attention because of its brilliant simplicity, its strong customer focus, and its track record of growth,” commented Wisse Bakker. “Contentoo helps companies create high-quality content quickly, eliminating the need to hire content experts in-house. The need for good content is greater than ever, and Contentoo is able to support these businesses via a smooth and highly intuitive platform and excellent customer service offering that provides customers with peace of mind.
“I’m joining a great team with a strong culture,” concluded Bakker, ”and I’m looking forward to working with everyone to make Contentoo an international success while maintaining the unique vibe that has already enabled it to grow as it has.”
Bakker has extensive operational experience, particularly in high-growth organisations. Bakker was most recently COO of secure communications provider Zivver, a role he stepped into after first serving as Zivver’s Scaling Officer, where he was responsible for people, strategy and execution. Prior to that, he was Operations Manager NL for the bicycle-sharing service Swapfiets, Operations Guru (COO) for domain-name provider TransIP, and Head of Print Fulfilment Systems and Operational Change Manager at Elsevier.
He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Groningen and is fluent in Dutch, Spanish, and English.
About Contentoo
Founded in 2017, Contentoo is Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent. Contentoo matches marketing teams with its pre-screened freelance community of more than 500 content marketing talents, including copywriters, translators, localization experts, UX writers, designers, content strategists and SEO specialists.
With a net promoter score (NPS) of 86 and more than 20,000 projects successfully executed, Contentoo’s proprietary method for matching freelance talent to client needs means companies can always find the perfect professional for the job—no matter the industry, writing style, or content type.
Contentoo’s managed service model means an experienced content advisor works closely with each client, allowing companies to upscale and downscale content production as needed, without compromising quality. Contentoo clients include Mollie, Swapfiets, Rituals, Booking.com, and Meatless Farm. For more information, visit contentoo.com.
