Contentoo Announces Advisory Board to Support Accelerated Growth
Contentoo, Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent, today announced the creation of a Board of Advisors to support the accelerated growth.
Contentoo is rapidly expanding internationally on the companies’ growing need of content created by industry-specific talent. This expansion has created the need for an experienced advisory board.”AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, April 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentoo, Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent, today announced the creation of a Board of Advisors. Contentoo has enjoyed accelerated growth of 156% in 2021, driven by the rise of the gig economy and global organisations finding it difficult to source the right content marketing talent. Among its clients, Contentoo counts Mollie, Swapfiets, Rituals, and Booking.com. The board will accelerate international growth by providing funding and technology advice, offering input into strategic direction, and assisting in the development of Contentoo’s product roadmap.
— Onno Halsema, CEO of Contentoo.
“Contentoo is rapidly expanding internationally on the companies’ growing need of content created by industry-specific talent, as well as market acceptance of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with new technology development such as AI content creation, this expansion has created the need for an experienced and diverse advisory board,” Onno Halsema, CEO of Contentoo, said.
Advisory Board Appointments
Maurits Geuze, Executive Director, Senior Relationship Banking at Rabobank
Maurits Geuze is a senior banking professional with a focus on international companies active in the Energy and Circularity sectors. Geuze is passionate about entrepreneurship and acts as a hands-on advisor for several early-stage businesses.
Bjorn Sprengers, MD FinTech & Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), PropertyGuru
Bjorn Sprengers has over two decades of C-level leadership experience in consumer products and tech industries. He leads the business unit Fintech and Group Marketing at PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s leading real-estate marketplace.
Johan Andsjö, Chairman of Adamo Telecom Iberia
Johan Andsjö is a senior executive, investor, and board professional with more than 26 years of experience in the telecommunications sector. He is currently chairman of Adamo Telecom Iberia, chairman of the Advisory Board for T-Mobile Nederland, and deputy chairman of Wind Hellas and Crystal Almond holdings in Greece.
Jelle-Jan Bruinsma, Partner, Endeit Capital
Jelle-Jan Bruinsma combines seven years of hands-on management, operational, and business development experience at YouTube (Google) with 10 years of experience in private equity at NPM Capital, corporate M&A at Endemol, and venture capital at Endeit Capital. He currently serves as a board member at Roamler, Leadfeeder, and Cevinio.
The members of the Advisory Board bring a wealth of business knowledge and experience from a variety of industries, strengthening Contentoo’s ability to drive client engagement and growth during the continued rise of the gig economy – and an industry-wide shift to inbound marketing, which has global businesses increasingly seeking content that is tailored to their target audiences.
About Contentoo
Founded in 2017, Contentoo is Europe’s leading platform for content marketing talent. Contentoo matches marketing teams with its pre-screened freelance community of more than 500 content marketing talents, including copywriters, translators, localization experts, UX writers, designers, content strategists and SEO specialists.
With a net promoter score (NPS) of 86 and more than 20,000 projects successfully executed, Contentoo’s proprietary method for matching freelance talent to client needs means companies can always find the perfect professional for the job—no matter the industry, writing style, or content type.
Contentoo's managed service model means an experienced content advisor works closely with each client, allowing companies to upscale and downscale content production as needed, without compromising quality. Contentoo clients include Mollie, Swapfiets, Rituals, Booking.com, and Meatless Farm. For more information, visit contentoo.com
Joost de Kok
Contentoo
