Ceramics Market | Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2029
Global Ceramics Market is expected to reach USD 118.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ceramics Market was valued at USD 70.66 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 118.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The study conducted in this market report takes into account heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of the Data Bridge Market Research industry. Ceramics Market report also scoops out the most excellent solutions and detailed information about the market trends.
Market Analysis and Size
Ceramics is an ancient industry that dates back thousands of years. Since then, the ceramic industry has undergone significant change. Not only have traditional ceramics become ubiquitous, but new products have been developed over the years to take advantage of these materials' unique properties. For instance, Purdue University researchers used an electric field to create ceramics, and concluded that when an electric field is added to the sinister process, ceramics can be reshaped as easily as metal and can deform plastically even at room temperature. This further paved the way for developing new ceramic materials that can be used in high-pressure and high-temperature applications without succumbing to fracture failures. As a result, the constant research and development are anticipated to boost the market growth.
Market Definition
Ceramics are nonmetallic inorganic materials that are hard and brittle in nature. These clear-like materials are formed into various shapes for various purposes, including earthenware, porcelain, and others. Ceramics are extremely malleable and ductile and thermally and chemically stable. Most ceramic materials are good electrical insulators; however, superconductive ceramics and piezoelectric ceramics are exceptions. These materials have a wide range of applications in various end-user industries such as construction and health care.
Ceramics Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Increased Demand for the Advanced Ceramics
The advanced ceramics outperform other materials in terms of corrosion resistance (such as aluminum and steel), resulting in lower maintenance and other costs for aircraft, automobiles, and armors. As a result, these ceramics are appealing to a wide range of end-user industries, including aerospace, energy and power, automotive, electronics, and military and defense. Thermal expansion is a common defect that occurs in various energy and power, aircraft, defense and automotive components due to high temperatures and varying environments, resulting in component breakage. When placed in the same environmental conditions as other conventional alloys and metals, advanced ceramics have much lower thermal expansion. This factor has influenced the use of these ceramics in various end-use industries.
Furthermore, the growing urbanization and the rapid economic growth will further propel the growth rate of ceramics market. Additionally, the rising infrastructure spending will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive as well as the other end use industries is projected to bolster the growth of the market.
Opportunities
Nanotechnology and Other Advancements
Furthermore, nanotechnology has resulted in the widespread use of ceramics in the production of tiles with a longer shelf-life, extending profitable opportunities to market participants from 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the various continuous advances in material sciences have pushed manufacturers to discover novel technological applications of ceramics by modifying their structural and thermostructural properties, which will fuel the ceramics market's future growth.
Restraints/Challenges
High Costs of Ceramics
The high cost of ceramics as well as the advanced ceramics has been a source of concern for many industries. The costs of ceramic fibers largely determine the prices of these ceramics. On the other hand, alumina and silicon carbide fiber production remains very low. These fibers are primarily used as composites in a variety of end-user industries, including aerospace, medical, military and defense and marine. The slower production of ceramic fibers raises silicon carbide prices, limiting the growth of the advanced ceramics market. Another factor contributing to the higher prices of these ceramics is matrix generation, matrix generation necessitates expensive batch processes at high temperatures under controlled conditions.
Competitive Landscape and Ceramics Market Share Analysis
The ceramics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to ceramics market.
Some of the major players operating in the ceramics market are
Dupont (U.S.)
3M (U.S.)
SOLVAY (Belgium)
Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)
AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Halocarbon, LLC (U.S.)
The Chemours Company (U.S.)
Rogers Corporation (U.S.)
LINTEC Corporation (Japan)
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION (Japan)
Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
CeramTec GmbH (U.S.)
CoorsTek Inc., (U.S.)
Saint-Gobain (U.S.)
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.)
Momentive (U.S.)
RAK Ceramics (UAE)
Mohawk Industries, Inc (U.S.)
Unifrax (U.S.)
Global Ceramics Market Scope
The ceramics market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Traditional
Advanced
Application
Sanitary Ware
Abrasives
Bricks and Pipes
Tiles
Pottery
Others
End-Use
Building and Construction
Industrial
Medical
Other
Ceramics Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The ceramics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the ceramics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the ceramics market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rollout of 5G technology and innovations in medical electronics. Moreover, the rising population, urbanization and supportive government regulations, India and China are expected to be the region's fastest-growing markets during the forecast period.
