Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Memorial Day

Tags: Civility and Service

SALT LAKE CITY (May 29, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30, 2022, in recognition of Memorial Day. 

Please make arrangements to lower flags from 12:01 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, then raise flags back to full-staff for the remainder of the day.

Businesses and citizens are encouraged to join in this tribute to our nation’s fallen battle heroes.

