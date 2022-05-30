Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (May 29, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30, 2022, in recognition of Memorial Day.
Please make arrangements to lower flags from 12:01 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, then raise flags back to full-staff for the remainder of the day.
Businesses and citizens are encouraged to join in this tribute to our nation’s fallen battle heroes.
###
