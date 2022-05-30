Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Growth, Segment, Trends, Top Company Analysis, Technologies and Applications
Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share, Competition Strategies, Application, Region Analysis, and CAGR of 13.10% by the Forecast of 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market research conducted in the large scale Dermatology Diagnostic Devices business report aids in improving and modifying the products so that future products present more satisfaction to the valuable customers. The finest market research report is the one that is pertinent, unique, and creditable and also makes use of proven tools and techniques to formulate complex market insights into simpler version. This report is the best example over here that fits all the above attributes. According to this report, new highs will take place in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market in 2022-2029. The market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dermatology diagnostic devices market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 13.10 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 33.87 billion by 2029. “Imaging Device” dominates the product segment of the dermatology diagnostic devices market owing to the rising number of hospitals and clinics especially in the developing economies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Due to the effectiveness of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in generating market research report, they are preferred by the businesses and hence also used while preparing a wide-ranging Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market research report. In addition, this market report also provides top to bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and developing business sector. Market drivers and market restraints displayed in this market report provides idea about the rise or fall in the consumer demand for the particular product depending on several factors. Thus, the world class Dermatology Diagnostic Devices report presents an in-depth market analysis to prosper in this competitive environment.
Dermatology diagnostic devices are the medical devices that are used to study the skin and diagnose it for any diseases including suggesting treatment alternatives. The dermatology diagnostic devices are efficient and effective in diagnosing skin diseases such as acne, pigmentation, skin cancer and psoriasis.
Drivers of the Market:
The rise in the prevalence of cancer
Surging prevalence of skin cancer coupled with other dermatological diseases all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the market value. According to Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 10,130 people die of melanoma every year in the United States.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for tissue regeneration procedures is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Government investments on healthcare infrastructure
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by the government on industries pertaining to the air pollution will also work in the favor of the market.
Some of the major players operating in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market are:
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
MELA Sciences, Inc. (US)
Hologic, Inc. (US)
Illumina, Inc. (US)
Spindletop Capital (US)
Heine Optotechnik (Germany)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Leica Microsystems (Germany)
Bruker (US)
Solta Medical (US)
CANDELA CORPORATION (US)
Ambicare Health (UK)
Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany)
Welch Allyn (US)
Recent Development:
In Jul 2020, Lancer Skincare announced the launch of its very first skincare exfoliating device, the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device. Pro Polish enhances the efficacy of the Lancer routine by delivering surface-layer microdermabrasion in a patented, handheld device.
In Jan 2020, 3Derm Systems, Inc. (3Derm) announced that it was granted two FDA Breakthrough Device designations for 3DermSpot, an algorithm that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and highly standardized skin images to autonomously detect melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma.
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Scope:
Diagnostic device
Imaging Device
Dermatoscope
Microscope
Treatment Device
Electrosurgical
Cryotherapy
Laser
Type
Dermatoscopes
Imaging Equipment
Microscopes and Trichoscopes
Biopsy Devices
Others
Application
Skin Cancer
Others
End-user
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Table of Content: Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market
1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Overview
2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029
4 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)
5 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast (2022-2029)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Regional Analysis/Insights:
The countries covered in the dermatology diagnostic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the dermatology diagnostic devices market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, increasing incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis and melanoma and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rising prevalence of skin cancer and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
Goals and objectives of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Study
Understanding the opportunities and progress of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices determines market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.
Study the different segments of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market and the dynamics of Dermatology Diagnostic Device in the market.
Categorize Dermatology Diagnostic Devices segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market
To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.
To verify region-specific growth and development in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.
Understand the key stakeholders in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market and the value of the competitive image of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market leaders.
To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market.
