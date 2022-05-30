“Stay, Dine and See Macao” Project launches new Educational Student Tours to run between June and July

MACAU, May 30 - A new tour series of the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project, the Educational Student Tours, will be unveiled for primary and secondary school students and special education students who are holders of Macao SAR Resident Identity Card in Macao. Every student can join one of the Educational Student Tours for free. Schools have started applying for tour participation at designated travel agencies or the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” control centre in recent days. The new tours are expected to run between 1 June and 31 July 2022.

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and the Task Force for the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” Project to make the Educational Student Tours come true. Weaving together tourism resources for educational purpose, the new tours will offer students a window onto Macao’s history and Chinese culture, instilling local youth with a deeper sense of belonging to the Motherland. Fostering students’ passion for Macao and China, the tours will promote patriotic education alongside popular science and ecological education.

Trade briefing sessions unveil tour details

MGTO held briefing sessions for participating travel agencies and tour guides to elaborate on the ten itineraries of the “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours”, tour logistics and what tour guides should attend in leading student tours. MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Head of Division of Secondary Education of DSEDJ, Leong I On, representative of the Task Force for the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project — President of Travel Industry Council of Macau, Paul Wong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Educators Association of Macau, Ieong Pui Ian, and Vice President of the United Association of Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Macau, Samuel Kio, attended the session together with others. DSEDJ also familiarized schools with the tours at an earlier time. The Educational Student Tours will not take up students’ quota for participation in other local tours as Macao residents. Schools will take the initiative to arrange for students to join these educational tours.

Ten educational itineraries for students

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours” are tailored for local primary and secondary school students as well as special education students to experience local tourism resources on educational tours. Students are offered learning opportunities beyond school to delve into Macao’s history, Chinese culture, popular science and ecology under the pandemic.

From history, culture to popular science education

The ten itineraries revolve around eight themes in Macao as follows: ecology, popular science, World Heritage, Chinese culture, popular science education, application of technology, love for Macao and China, and Macao’s history. The tours themed as “love for Macao and China” and “Macao’s history” each come with two different itineraries. Spanning about five hours, every educational tour will include lunch and visits to tourist attractions.

Tour guides cater to students in different languages

Every Macao SAR resident is entitled to a one-time subsidy for each of both categories – local tour and hotel staycation under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project. On top of the above offers, the Educational Student Tours will unfold as field trips incorporating local tourism resources. Every primary and secondary school student and special education student who is a holder of Macao SAR Resident Identity Card in Macao can join one of the Educational Student Tours for free. Students who are not holders of Macao SAR Resident Identity Card can join the Educational Student Tours at the original price. Given the diversity of languages students speak in Macao, the tours will be led by tour guides fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese or English as per students’ language demands. The Educational Student Tours are expected to run between June and July 2022. All tour groups will be accompanied by teachers. Schools can choose the suitable itineraries for their students .

Rigorous compliance with latest pandemic prevention guidelines

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours” are operated in strict compliance with the Health Bureau’s guidelines on pandemic prevention, including the requirements to wear masks, have the temperature checked and present Macao Health Code, among other measures, whereas holders of Macao Health Code in Red or Yellow Colour are not allowed to participate in the local tours. MGTO will stay tuned to the latest pandemic situation and make appropriate arrangements promptly for all the activities in accord with the guidelines issued by Health Bureau.

By presenting the Educational Student Tours, MGTO hopes to create a win-win situation for both students and tour guides. Students can step out of classrooms to learn and interact with tour guides during field trips, which will stimulate their interest in learning and reinforce their knowledge. Tour guides, on the other hand, can obtain more experience in leading student tours and get equipped for similar opportunities in the future.