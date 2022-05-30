AG Fashion Club at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022
The AG Fashion Club operated by his creative Director Aaron Gomez, has curated the most avant-garde creations by the high fashion emergent designers.
Im dedicated into creating fashion moments, glam and haute couture statements. Fashion is my life and what I breath in constantly”CANNES, FRANCE, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year Aaron Gomez is making fashion statements are the red carpet Galas at Cannes 2022. In a full week of red carpet events, Aaron Gomez, celebrity stylist is trending with looks and styles for his clients. The actress and cover girl Eugenia Kuzmina poses during red-carpet arrivals for the screening of Broker. Eugenia’s wearing a flamboyant ruffled dress in a deep red to black ombré from the model-turned-designer Anna Gupta and paired with one of a kind piece haute couture designed by Eduardo e Imelda Liem from the luxury jewelry house of @Baroqco_official .She was styled head to toe by Aaron Gomez from AG Fashion Club.
— Aarón Gómez
The actress Khlöe Terae poses during red-carpet arrivals for the screening of the movie Elvis. Also embellished by the high-end luxury jewels from Baroqco.
Lana Scolaro is a London-born businesswoman, singer, disc jockey, record producer , songwriter and socialite. She has collaborated with artists such as Bob Sinclar, Luciano and SVNF8, among others. She is also wearing at the Hollywood Domino and PCI Media Impact Present "With Love For Peace Gala" For Ukraine Refugees, in Cannes France, a silver mesh dress with appliqués by Russian designer Ana Gupta.
AG Fashion Club and it’s creative director Aaron Gomez are making fashion statements by the hand of great designers and brands, all of them held at the show room in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
