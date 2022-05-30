Spiceware Joins Cloud Security Alliance
Spiceware One Zero Trust Security Makes Remote Work Environment Safe
Spiceware's expertise in helping organizations safely manage their data assets will prove beneficial...as companies seek to secure their cloud services in a growing, remote workplace post-COVID era.”SAN JOSE, CA, U.S.A, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiceware today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.
Spiceware One is an integrated security management service that solves security loopholes caused by increasing remote work as well as use of cloud and collaboration tools. It consists of Zero Trust Security(ZTS), which protects the overall IT environment including users, data, and devices, and Data Protection Service (DPS), which protects sensitive data stored in the cloud.
Spiceware One Zero Trust Security empowers SaaS users to exercise the security initiative held by SaaS providers with intuitive dashboards that show data flow at a glance. Key features include Zero Trust Security which strengthens system access security by controlling and tracking user behavior such as two-step authentication and simple login in addition to Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA) which allows administrators to manage data more easily as well as User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) which detects unusual behavior and quarantines infected attachments using AI technology.
There is also Spiceware One Data Protection Service which protects sensitive information and manages the personal information lifecycle from beginning to the end. It collects, detects, and encrypts personally identifiable information (PII) in addition to destroying the information in timely manner, protecting the customer’s right to be forgotten in compliance with GDPR and CCPA. Sensitive information in the web as well as the server is detected, categorized, and stored safely in encrypted form.
“Spiceware One will provide a secure remote work environment for businesses so that information sharing and storing can be managed more easily, increasing work visibility in the cloud,” said KJ Kim, Founder and CEO of Spiceware.
“We are excited to have Spiceware join CSA as a member. Spiceware's expertise in helping organizations safely manage their data assets will prove beneficial to the CSA member ecosystem as companies seek to secure their cloud services in a growing, remote workplace post-COVID era,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.
About the Cloud Security Alliance
The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.
About Spiceware
Based in Seoul and San Jose, Spiceware is an ISO and CSA-certified cloud services provider known for driving information protection technology in the cloud. Committed to making remote workspace safe at an affordable price, Spiceware provides a comprehensive and secure cloud-based data protection service as SaaS for its global customers in the era of digital transformation. For further information, visit us at https://www.spicewareone.com, and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/spicewareone.
