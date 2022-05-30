New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/29/22, 2127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hardscrabble Road, Monkton
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault & DUI #1
ACCUSED: Stacey Benson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/29/22 at approximately 2127 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Stacey Benson (40) of Monkton, VT intentionally caused bodily injury to a household member. Investigation also revealed Benson had operated a vehicle while under the influence.
Benson was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Benson was conditionally released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.