New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/29/22, 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hardscrabble Road, Monkton

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault & DUI #1

ACCUSED: Stacey Benson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/29/22 at approximately 2127 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Stacey Benson (40) of Monkton, VT intentionally caused bodily injury to a household member. Investigation also revealed Benson had operated a vehicle while under the influence.

Benson was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Benson was conditionally released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.