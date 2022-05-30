Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5001629

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/22, 2127 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hardscrabble Road, Monkton

 

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault & DUI #1

 

 

ACCUSED: Stacey Benson

 

AGE: 40

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 05/29/22 at approximately 2127 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Stacey Benson (40) of Monkton, VT intentionally caused bodily injury to a household member. Investigation also revealed Benson had operated a vehicle while under the influence.

 

 

Benson was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Benson was conditionally released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ DUI #1

