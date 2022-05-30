Middlesex VSP/ DUI Refusal; Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003168
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/29/22, 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, mm 61 SB, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Driving with License Suspended-Criminal #3
ACCUSED: Christopher Goslant
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police stopped to assist a motorcycle that had run out of gas on I-89. While speaking with Goslant, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Goslant was subsequently taken into custody for DUI and Driving with License Suspended-Criminal. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/16/22 at 0830 hours
COURT DATE / TIME: 06/16/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.