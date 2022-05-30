Middlesex VSP/ DUI Refusal; Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003168

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/29/22, 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, mm 61 SB, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Driving with License Suspended-Criminal #3

ACCUSED: Christopher Goslant

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police stopped to assist a motorcycle that had run out of gas on I-89. While speaking with Goslant, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Goslant was subsequently taken into custody for DUI and Driving with License Suspended-Criminal. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/16/22 at 0830 hours

COURT DATE / TIME: 06/16/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.