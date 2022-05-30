Submit Release
Middlesex VSP/ DUI Refusal; Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003168

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher  

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  05/29/22, 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, mm 61 SB, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION:  DUI #3, Driving with License Suspended-Criminal #3

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Goslant

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police stopped to assist a motorcycle that had run out of gas on I-89.  While speaking with Goslant, Troopers detected signs of impairment.  Goslant was subsequently taken into custody for DUI and Driving with License Suspended-Criminal.  He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/16/22 at 0830 hours

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  06/16/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

