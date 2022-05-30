Business Community Pulls Together to Support Entrepreneurs in Free EDUnetworking Event June 2-3
Grand Connection’s Business Growth Buffet June 2-3 2022 Welcomes All to Free Conference
Alone We Can Do So Little. Together We Can Do So Much”PORT MOODY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Alone We Can Do So Little. Together We Can Do So Much" is a famous quote by Hellen Keller that inspired the Grand Connection Community to focus on community, collaboration and grand giving. With this in mind, the Grand Connection is hosting a two day free online networking conference where experienced members pay it forward by sharing their recipes of success. The event pulls together masterminds, mentors and skill sharing to help others minimize mistakes and speed up business growth.
“Entrepreneurs are hungry for community,'' says Carolyn Cooper McOuatt, co-founder of the Grand Connection and inspirational business coach. It has been a tough two years for small businesses and everyone is looking for support. “Our Members are experts in so many areas; Everyone has something valuable to share and we all learn from each other” adds Carolyn.
The 2 day event, which they call a “mini-conference” is designed and curated specifically for busy entrepreneurs to give as much value in a short period of time. “In our buffet, we will take our guests on a delicious business journey that will give them tastes of the many flavors of business success including mindset, marketing and sales”, says Susan Jarema co-founder with a passion for marketing. “In between each course, participants will have the opportunity to meet other businesses from around the globe in our breakout rooms to mastermind, network and find collaborative partners.
Everyone is welcome to attend this global free event on zoom which boasts attendees from over 35 countries. Each registrant also receives an interactive conference book, Recipes for Grand Success along with thousands of dollars in free gifts such as trainings, coaching and business tools donated from fellow members in the Grand Giveaway.
About the Grand Connection:
The Grand Connection is a supportive global community that provides education, inspiration and support you need through EDUnetworking to reach your Grand Potential. Connect, create and collaborate with like minded leaders who share the values of Grand Giving.
