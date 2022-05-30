National petroleum management database system launched

VIETNAM, May 30 -

A petrol station employee refills a motorbike. Photo baolongan.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) have jointly launched a national petroleum management database system.

MoIT said the system would enhance the state management of petroleum, prevent illegal practices in the fuel business and help the authorities balance petroleum supply and demand.

In the first phase of development, two petroleum producers, 38 wholesalers and 329 distributors were given accounts to sign up.

Data uploaded to the system and its relevant applications will strictly with regulations on data reporting and information security.

The MoIT said it will continue to work closely with MoIC to refine the system, thereby further improving the state management of petroleum through the application of IT.

Việt Nam has 38 petroleum wholesalers, 329 distributing traders and 17,000 retailers so far. Total petroleum supply is expected to reach 6.7 million cubic metres in Q2, including 3.7 million from domestic production, 1.5 million from imports and 1.5 million in reserve.

In the petroleum price adjustment on May 23, E5 RON 02 gasoline was adjusted up by VNĐ680 to VNĐ29,630 per litre, and RON 95 III by VNĐ670 to VNĐ30,650 per litre. VNS