Rutland Barracks / Missing Juvenile *LOCATED*
CASE#: 22B4002821
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 29, 2022, at approximately 1710 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Killington, Vermont
INCIDENT: Missing Person
JUVENILE: Juvenile
AGE: 6
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 29, 2022, at approximately 1710 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile from River Road, in the Town of Killington.
The juvenile was located safely at approximately 1845 hours by Sgt Sterling and K9 Crockett of Vermont Fish and Wildlife. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Killington Police Department, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens, Killington Fire Department, and Killington Search and Rescue.