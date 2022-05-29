Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Missing Juvenile *LOCATED*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4002821

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 29, 2022, at approximately 1710 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Killington, Vermont

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

JUVENILE: Juvenile

AGE: 6

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 29, 2022, at approximately 1710 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile from River Road, in the Town of Killington.

The juvenile was located safely at approximately 1845 hours by Sgt Sterling and K9 Crockett of Vermont Fish and Wildlife. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Killington Police Department, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens, Killington Fire Department, and Killington Search and Rescue.

 

