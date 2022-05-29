Rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,600 10-12”catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Little Wood Reservoir
|
May 30 - June 3
|
6,000
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
June 6-10
|
300
|
Niagara Springs
|
June 6-10
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
June 6-10
|
450
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
June 6-10
|
700
|
South Fork Boise River
|
June 6-10
|
950
|
Salmon Falls Creek
|
June 6-10
|
300
|
Little Wood River
|
June 6-10
|
650
|
Freedom Park Pond
|
June 6-10
|
775
|
Big Wood River
|
June 6-10
|
950
|
Lower Lake Creek Lake
|
June 6-10
|
350
|
North Fork Big Wood River
|
June 6-10
|
250
|
Penny Lake
|
June 6-10
|
500
|
Warm Springs Creek
|
June 6-10
|
475
|
Trail Creek
|
June 6-10
|
475
|
Camas Kids Pond
|
June 6-10
|
1,500
|
Gavers Lagoon
|
June 6-10
|
1,425
|
Heagle Park Pond
|
June 6-10
|
300
|
Big Wood River
|
June 13-17
|
950
|
Lower Lake Creek Lake
|
June 13-17
|
350
|
North Fork Big Wood River
|
June 13-17
|
225
|
Penny Lake
|
June 13-17
|
500
|
Warm Springs Creek
|
June 13-17
|
475
|
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond
|
June 13-17
|
500
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
|
June 13-17
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
|
June 13-17
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
|
June 13-17
|
250
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
June 13-17
|
450
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
June 13-17
|
450
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
June 13-17
|
700
|
Featherville Dredge Pond
|
June 13-17
|
1,000
|
Big Smoky Creek
|
June 13-17
|
1,000
|
Little Smoky Creek
|
June 13-17
|
1,400
|
South Fork Boise River
|
June 13-17
|
475
|
Gooding Golf Course Pond
|
June 13-17
|
500
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
June 20-24
|
475
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
June 20-24
|
570
|
Rock Creek
|
June 20-24
|
1,275
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
June 20-24
|
300
|
Niagara Springs
|
June 20-24
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
June 27-July 1
|
475
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
June 27-July 1
|
570
|
South Fork Boise River
|
June 27-July 1
|
950
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
June 27-July 1
|
450