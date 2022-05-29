Submit Release
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,600 10-12”catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Little Wood Reservoir

May 30 - June 3

6,000

Crystal Springs Lake

June 6-10

300

Niagara Springs 

June 6-10

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 6-10

450

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 6-10

700

South Fork Boise River

June 6-10

950

Salmon Falls Creek

June 6-10

300

Little Wood River

June 6-10

650

Freedom Park Pond

June 6-10

775

Big Wood River

June 6-10

950

Lower Lake Creek Lake

June 6-10

350

North Fork Big Wood River

June 6-10

250

Penny Lake

June 6-10

500

Warm Springs Creek

June 6-10

475

Trail Creek

June 6-10

475

Camas Kids Pond

June 6-10

1,500

Gavers Lagoon

June 6-10

1,425

Heagle Park Pond

June 6-10

300

Big Wood River

June 13-17

950

Lower Lake Creek Lake

June 13-17

350

North Fork Big Wood River

June 13-17

225

Penny Lake

June 13-17

500

Warm Springs Creek

June 13-17

475

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond

June 13-17

500

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2

June 13-17

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3

June 13-17

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4

June 13-17

250

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

June 13-17

450

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 13-17

450

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 13-17

700

Featherville Dredge Pond

June 13-17

1,000

Big Smoky Creek

June 13-17

1,000

Little Smoky Creek

June 13-17

1,400

South Fork Boise River

June 13-17

475

Gooding Golf Course Pond

June 13-17

500

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 20-24

475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 20-24

570

Rock Creek

June 20-24

1,275

Crystal Springs Lake

June 20-24

300

Niagara Springs 

June 20-24

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 27-July 1

475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 27-July 1

570

South Fork Boise River

June 27-July 1

950

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

June 27-July 1

450

 

 

