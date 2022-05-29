Submit Release
Fish and Game schedules summer Take Me Fishing trailer events across the Magic Valley

Summer months are the perfect time to learn how to fish, or even to take up fishing again if you haven’t fished for years. Staff from Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region will be taking their Take Me Fishing trailer to area ponds and lakes across the Magic Valley during June and July, 2022.

No fishing experience is necessary. Fish and Game staff and volunteers will be on-hand to help both kids and adults learn fishing basics. 

Anyone who registers at the trailer during these events can fish without a license during the hours of the event. After the event is over, a fishing license is required of anyone 14 years of age and older.

Fish and Game will provide fishing poles, tackle and bait.

All scheduled fishing events will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

•    Saturday, June 4           Camas Kids Pond - Camas Lily Days, Fairfield
•    Wednesday, June 8      Filer Pond - Filer
•    Saturday, June 11         Riley Pond – Hagerman, and it’s Free Fishing Day across Idaho!
•    Wednesday, June 15    Gavers Lagoon – Hayspur Hatchery, Picabo
•    Saturday, June 18         Freedom Park Pond - Burley
•    Wednesday, June 22    Oster Lake #1 - Hagerman
•    Saturday, June 25         Castle Rocks State Park - Almo
•    Wednesday, June 29    Dierkies Lake – Twin Falls
•    Wednesday, July 6        Gavers Lagoon – Hayspur Hatchery, Picabo
•    Saturday, July 16           Freedom Park Pond - Burley
•    Saturday, July 23           Penny Lake – Ketchum (Warm Springs)
•    Saturday, July 30           Lake Cleveland – Albion, Mt. Harrison 

Take Me Fishing trailer events happen across the state. Check the trailer schedule for a free and fun day of fishing at a location near you.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

