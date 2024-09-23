Youth marksmanship skills workshop to be hosted in the Panhandle Region on Oct. 5

The workshop is for youth ages 9 to 17 who have successfully completed hunter education.

The workshop will provide participants the opportunity for one-on-one instruction and guidance on shooting safety and essentials, with particular focus on the mechanics of sighting in a scope. Even better, individual instruction will be provided by NRA-certified range safety officers and instructors.

The workshop is participatory in nature, and some of the skills taught will include:

Basics of gun safety

Basic shooting terminology and techniques

Mechanics of sighting in a rifle scope

Participants will need to bring the rifle they intend to use during the 2024 big game hunting seasons and at least one box of ammunition. Please note that reloads are not allowed. Participants will also need to bring their own eye and ear protection.