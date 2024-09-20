MK Nature Center in Boise welcomes five Upper Columbia River sockeye salmon

Unlike Idaho’s Snake River sockeye salmon which are endangered, these sockeye are not endangered and in fact had an incredible 700,000+ individuals return this year! Some strayed from their home waters and ended up in the Lower Snake River at Lower Granite Dam. There, they were collected by Idaho Fish and Game fisheries folks along with Snake River sockeye, transported to Eagle, separated from the Snake River fish, and brought to the MK Nature Center.

The Upper Columbia River population and the Snake River population look identical, but they are genetically distinct. Fisheries managers would not want to spawn the two populations together for fear of creating a less robust group of offspring. Remember, Snake River sockeye salmon migrate back over roughly 900 miles and 6,500 feet in elevation to spawn at Redfish Lake, a truly incredible feat!