TAJIKISTAN, May 29 - On May 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon left for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the Dushanbe International Airport the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, First Deputy Head of Executive Office of the President of Tajikistan.

During this visit the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for Foreign Relations, Prosecutor General, Ministers of Energy and Water Resources, Economic Development and Trade, Transport, Finance, chairmen of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy, Committees for Environmental Protection and Tourism Development, Chairman of Khatlon Province, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other officials.